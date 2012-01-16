Companies Reporting Week Starting January 16 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 16th January 2012
|No more companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 17th January 2012
|BurBerry Group
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Dixons Retail
|DXNS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|IG Group Holdings
|IGG.L
|UK
|HI Results
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q4 Output
|CitiGroup
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Wednesday, 18th January 2012
|Man Group
|EMG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tullow Oil
|TLW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|eBay
|EBAY.0
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Goldman Sachs Group
|GS
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Thursday, 19th January 2012
|Associated British Foods
|ABF.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Aberdeen Asset Management
|ADN.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|ASOS
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|KESA Electricals
|KESA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Premier Oil
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|William Hill
|WMH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|American Express
|AXP
|US
|Q4
|Bank of America
|BAC
|US
|Q4
|Intel Corp
|INTC.0
|US
|Q4
|Microsoft
|MSFT.0
|US
|Q2
|Friday, 20th January 2012
|General Electric
|GE
|US
|Q4
|Schlumberger NV
|SLB
|US
|Q4
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:
The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.