Companies Reporting Week Starting February 27 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 27th February 2012
|Associated British Foods Plc
|ABF.L
|UK
|Trading
|Bunzl Plc
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Final
|Bovis Homes Group Plc
|BVS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|HSBC Holdings Plc
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Final
|Pearsons Plc
|PSON.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Southwestern Energy Co
|SWN
|US
|Q4
|Tuesday, 28th February 2012
|Aer Lingus Group Plc
|AERL.I
|UK
|Q4
|GKN Plc
|GKN.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Persimmon Plc
|PSN.L
|UK
|Final
|Whitbread Plc
|WTB.L
|UK
|Final
|Office Depot Inc
|ODP
|US
|Q4
|Wednesday, 29th February 2012
|ITV Plc
|ITV.L
|UK
|Final
|Sportingbet Plc
|SBT.L
|UK
|H1
|Taylor Wimpey Plc
|TW.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Weir Group Plc
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.0
|US
|Q4
|Thursday, 1st March 2012
|Man Group Plc
|EMG.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Kazakhmys Plc
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Trading
|Robert Walters Plc
|RWA.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Stagecoach Group Plc
|SGC.L
|UK
|Trading
|The Unite Group Plc
|UTG.L
|UK
|Prelim
|WPP Plc
|WPP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Friday, 2nd March 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.