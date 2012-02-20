Companies Reporting Week Starting February 20 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 20th February 2012
|Bank of Ireland
|BKIR.I
|UK
|Prelim
|CSR Plc
|CSR.L
|UK
|Q4
|Tuesday, 21st February 2012
|Amec Plc
|AMEC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Dragon Oil Public Ltd Co
|DGO.I
|UK
|Prelim
|Drax Group Plc
|DRX.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Rathbone Brothers Plc
|RAT.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Segro Plc
|SGRO.L
|UK
|Final
|2012 Dell Inc
|DELL.0
|US
|Q4
|Home Depot Inc
|HD
|US
|Q4
|Kraft Foods Inc
|KFT
|US
|Q4
|Macy’s, Inc.
|M
|US
|Q4
|2012 Wal-Mart Stores, Inc
|WMT
|US
|Q4
|Wednesday, 22nd February 2012
|Barratt Developments Plc
|BDEV.L
|UK
|H1
|Hays Plc
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Interim
|Travis Perkins Plc
|TPK.L
|UK
|Prelim
|2012 Hewlett Packard Co
|HPQ
|US
|Q1
|Thursday, 23rd February 2012
|Ashmore Group Plc
|ASHM.L
|UK
|H1
|British American Tobacco Plc
|BAT.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Bodycote Plc
|BOY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Capital Shopping Centres Group
|CSCG.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group
|RBS.L
|UK
|Final
|Redrow Plc
|RDW.L
|UK
|H1
|American International Group
|AIG
|US
|Q4
|Gap Inc.
|GPS
|US
|Q4
|Safeway Inc
|SWY
|US
|Q4
|Friday, 24th February 2012
|Hammerson Plc
|HMS0.L
|UK
|Final
|Lloyds Banking Group Plc
|LL0Y.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Willaim Hill Plc
|WMH.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Newmont Mining Corp
|NEM
|US
|Q4
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.