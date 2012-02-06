Companies Reporting Week Starting August 6 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 6th February 2012
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp
|APC.L
|US
|Q4
|Yum! Brands
|YUM
|US
|Q4
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|RandGold Resources
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q4
|Tuesday, 7th February 2012
|Walt Disney
|DIS
|US
|Q1
|Coca Cola
|KO
|US
|Q4
|BP
|BP.L
|UK
|Conference Call
|GlaxoSmithKline
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q4
|TUI Travel
|TT.L
|UK
|Q1
|Wednesday, 8th February 2012
|Prudential Financial
|PRU
|US
|Q4
|Time Warner
|TWX
|US
|Q4
|Visa
|V
|US
|Q1
|BHP Billiton
|BLT.L
|UK
|H1
|Daily Mail & General Trust
|DMG0a.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|HomeServe
|HSV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|International Power
|IPR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Reckitt Benckiser Group
|RB.L
|UK
|Final
|SuperGroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Thursday, 9th February 2012
|Coco Cola Enterprises
|CCE
|US
|Q4
|Expedia
|EXPE.0
|US
|Q4
|Pepsico
|PEP
|US
|Q4
|BG Group
|BG.L
|UK
|Analyst
|Diageo
|DGE.L
|UK
|H1
|Hargreaves Lansdown
|HRGV.L
|UK
|H1
|Rio Tinto
|RNK.L
|UK
|Final
|Rank Group
|RNK.L
|UK
|Second H1
|Rolls Royce
|RR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Shire Holdings
|SHP.L
|UK
|Final
|Vodafone
|VOD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Friday, 10th February 2012
|NYSE Euronext
|NYX
|US
|Q4
|Barclays
|BARC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Cable & Wireless
|CWC.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
FTSE 100:
The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.