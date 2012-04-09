Companies Reporting Week Starting April 9 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 9th April 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 10th April 2012
|Vedanta Resources Plc
|VED.L
|UK
|Q4
|Alcoa Inc.
|AA
|US
|Q1
|Wednesday, 11th April 2012
|BAA Airports Ltd
|FERBA.UL
|UK
|Traffic
|Michael Page Intl Plc
|MPI.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Thursday, 12th Arpil 2012
|Ashmore Group Plc
|ASHM.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Hays Plc
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading
|JD Sports Fashion Plc
|JD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Mothercare Plc
|MTC.L
|UK
|Trading
|Punch Taverns
|PUB.L
|UK
|H1
|GOOG.O
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 13th April 2012
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|JPM
|US
|Q1
|Wells Fargo & Co
|WFC
|US
|Q1
|* Before Markets Open** After Markets CloseFTSE 100:
The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock ExchangeDow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.