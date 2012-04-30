Companies Reporting Week Starting April 30 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 30th April 2012
|Aberdeen Asset Management Plc
|ADN.L
|UK
|H1
|NYSE Euronext
|NYX
|US
|Q1
|Tuesday, 1st May 2012
|BP Plc
|BP.L
|UK
|Q1
|Man Group Plc
|EMG.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Imperial Tobacco Group Plc
|IMT.L
|UK
|H1
|Lloyds Banking Group Plc
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Trading
|Office Depot Inc.
|ODP
|US
|Q1
|Pfizer
|PFE
|US
|Q1
|Wednesday, 2nd May 2012
|British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc
|BSY.L
|UK
|Q3
|Home Retail Group Plc
|HOME.L
|UK
|Final
|JD Wetherspoon Plc
|JDW.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Next Plc
|NXT.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|St&ard Chartered Plc
|STAN.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|MasterCard Inc.
|MA
|US
|Q1
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX
|US
|Q1
|Visa Inc.
|V
|US
|Q2
|Thursday, 3rd May 2012
|BG Group Plc
|BG.L
|UK
|Q1
|Diageo Plc
|DGE.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc
|MRW.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q1
|Schroders Plc
|SDR.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Smith & Nephew Plc
|SN.L
|UK
|Q1
|American International Group
|AIG
|US
|Q1
|Kraft Foods
|KFT
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 4th May 2012
|Easyjet Plc
|EXJ.L
|UK
|Traffic
|Royal Bank of Scotland
|RBS.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Rolls-Royce Holding Plc
|RR.L
|UK
|Trading
|Aon Plc
|AON
|US
|Q1
