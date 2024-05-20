Silver extremely overbought after bullish break, resistance zone looms on the horizon

Having taken out its 2021 high on Friday, silver has extended the bullish break on Monday, powering its way above $32 per ounce on the back of big gains in Chinese commodity futures. Given the speed of the rally, silver is fast approaching $35, a level it struggled to overcome in the early 2010s.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:47 AM
Market chart showing uptrend
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Silver’s bullish break above $30 extends further
  • $35 a key level for bulls to overcome
  • Rarely has silver been this overbought on a daily timeframe

Having taken out its 2021 high on Friday, silver has extended the bullish break on Monday, powering its way above the $32 per ounce on the back of big gains in Chinese commodity futures. Given the speed of the rally, silver is fast approaching $35, a level it struggled to overcome in the early 2010s.

Silver bulls eye breakout to record highs

Having broken out of the ascending triangle it has been stuck in since the start of the pandemic, it’s not surprising some traders are starting to question out loud whether silver may be destined to take out the record highs at $49.51.

However, between October 2011 and October 2012, silver pushed above $35 in six of 13 months but never managed to close above it, making this level potentially important when gauging how far silver’s bullish break may extend on this occasion. It looms as an especially large roadblock for longs if history is any guide.

silver LT May 20

Source: Refinitiv 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

Overbought no impediment to outsized gains

Zooming in, other than how impressive the bullish break has been, the other thing that stands out is just how overbought silver is using RSI on a daily timeframe, sitting at an eye-watering 79.74. To put that reading into context, there have only been four other occasions RSI has exceeded that level dating back to 2015, and on three of them it coincided with a near-term peak.

However, there was one rather larger exception to the rule back on July 20, 2020, when despite being extremely overbought on RSI, the silver price managed to surge another $10 in less than three weeks. For traders, the question now is whether this will be a similar episode? From a technical perspective, the setup on this occasion is far more bullish than then, hinting indicators such as RSI may only be a secondary consideration.

silver may 20

For now, silver was bought earlier today when it fell below Friday’s high of $31.60, making that the first support level of note. Below, a more pronounced support zone is located between $30.08 and $29.82. On the topside, the high so far today was $32.52. As mentioned earlier, beyond, $35 looms as a key test should the price return there.

For now, I’m watching to see how the price action develops. Should the price retest and hold either of the support levels mentioned above, it will allow for long positions to be established above with a stop loss below for protection.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Silver Trade Ideas Precious metals

Latest market news

View more
USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
Today 04:04 AM
USD/JPY: Difficult for Fed to abandon higher for longer with no new data for guidance
Yesterday 11:39 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-Month high for AUD, yet resistance looms
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Crude oil weekly forecast: WTI range under threat as bullish momentum builds
Yesterday 02:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: Cable on verge of big breakout
May 18, 2024 08:00 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Nears Record Highs as “Year of Metals” Continues
May 18, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Silver articles

Research
Silver analysis: precious metal takes out $30
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 17, 2024 03:00 PM
    Research
    Silver analysis: Precious metal about to break $30 barrier
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 15, 2024 04:00 PM
      gold_06
      Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 10, 2024 12:36 AM
        gpbusd_03
        GBP/USD key levels into BOE, silver considers its next breakout
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 9, 2024 04:43 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.