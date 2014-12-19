Companies reporting for weeks starting Monday 22nd December 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for the weeks starting Monday 22nd December 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Tuesday 23rd December 2014
|Walgreen Co
|WAG.N
|US
|Q1 results
|Tuesday 30th December 2014
|Next plc
|NXT.L
|UK
|Q4 results
|Monday 5th January 2015
|McBride plc
|MCB.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|Tuesday 6th January 2015
|Topps Tiles plc
|TTP.L
|UK
|Q1 results
|AutoNation Inc
|AN.N
|US
|Sales release
|Sonic Corp
|SONC.OQ
|US
|Q1 results
|Wednesday 7th January 2015
|Caledonia Investments plc
|CLDN.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|J Sainsbury plc
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Persimmon plc
|PSN.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Robert Walters plc
|RWA.L
|UK
|Q4 statement
|Monsanto Co
|MON.N
|US
|Q1 results
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU.OQ
|US
|Q1 results
|Thursday 8th January 2015
|Tesco plc
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Marks and Spencer Group plc
|MKS.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Hays plc
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Interserve plc
|IRV.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Dunelm Group plc
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Q2 results
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales release
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales release
|PriceSmart Inc
|PSMT.OQ
|US
|Q1 results
|Friday 9th January 2015
|XP Power Ltd
|XPP.L
|UK
|Trading update
|Restaurant Group plc
|RTN.L
|UK
|Trading update
|Laird plc
|LRD.L
|UK
|Q4 results
|Hilton Food Group plc
|HFG.L
|UK
|Trading statement