Companies reporting for weeks starting Monday 22nd December 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for the weeks starting Monday 22nd December 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 19, 2014 2:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for the weeks starting Monday 22nd December 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Tuesday 23rd December 2014
Walgreen Co WAG.N  US  Q1 results
 Tuesday 30th December 2014
 Next plc  NXT.L  UK  Q4 results
Monday 5th January 2015
McBride plc  MCB.L  UK Trading statement
Ford Motor Co  F.N  US  Sales release
 Tuesday 6th January 2015
 Topps Tiles plc  TTP.L  UK  Q1 results
AutoNation Inc  AN.N  US  Sales release
 Sonic Corp  SONC.OQ  US  Q1 results
 Wednesday 7th January 2015
 Caledonia Investments plc  CLDN.L  UK  Interim statement
 J Sainsbury plc  SBRY.L  UK  Q3 results
 Persimmon plc  PSN.L  UK Trading statement
 Robert Walters plc  RWA.L  UK  Q4 statement
 Monsanto Co  MON.N  US  Q1 results
 Micron Technology Inc  MU.OQ  US  Q1 results
Thursday 8th January 2015
 Tesco plc TSCO.L  UK  Q3 results
 Marks and Spencer Group plc  MKS.L  UK  Q3 results
Hays plc  HAYS.L  UK Trading statement
 Interserve plc  IRV.L  UK Trading statement
 Dunelm Group plc  DNLM.L  UK  Q2 results
 Gap Inc  GPS.N  US  Sales release
 Constellation Brands Inc  STZ.N  US  Q3 results
 Costco Wholesale Corp  COST.OQ  US  Sales release
 PriceSmart Inc  PSMT.OQ  US  Q1 results
 Friday 9th January 2015
 XP Power Ltd  XPP.L  UK  Trading update
 Restaurant Group plc  RTN.L  UK  Trading update
 Laird plc  LRD.L  UK  Q4 results
 Hilton Food Group plc  HFG.L  UK Trading statement
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.