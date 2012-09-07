Companies Reporting for Week Starting September 10 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 10th September 2012
|Associated British Foods
|ABF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 11th September 2012
|Betfair Group
|BETF.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|BAA Airports
|FERBA.UL
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|Supergroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Wednesday, 12th September 2012
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Preliminary Report
|Kingfisher
|KGF.L
|UK
|H1
|Thursday, 13th September 2012
|Home Retail Group
|HOME.I
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Next Plc
|NXT.L
|UK
|H1
|Friday, 14th September 2012
|JD Wetherspoon
|JDW.L
|UK
|Preliminary Report
|* Before Markets Open
** After Markets CloseFTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange, Dow Jones Industrial Average:The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.