Companies Reporting for Week Starting October 8 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 8th October 2012
|Michael Page International Plc
|MPI.L
|UK
|Q3
|Tuesday, 9th October 2012
|Vedanta Resources Plc
|VED.L
|UK
|Q2
|Alcoa Inc
|AA
|US
|Q3
|Wednesday, 10th October 2012
|No Companies to Report
|Thursday, 11th October 2012
|Burberry Group Plc
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Greggs Plc
|GRG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|WH Smith Plc
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Safeway Inc
|SWY
|US
|Q3
|Friday, 12th October 2012
|Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Travis Perkins Plc
|TPK.L
|UK
|Prelim
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|JPM
|US
|Q3
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|US
|Q3
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.