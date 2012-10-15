Companies Reporting for Week Starting October 15 2012

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]


City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

 

Major UK and US Companies

 
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 15th October 2012
Citigroup C US Q3
Fresnillo FRES.L UK Trading Statement
Tuesday, 16th October 2012
Apollo Group APOL.O US Q4 Estimate
CSX Corp CSX US Q3
Goldman Sachs GS US Q3
IBM IBM US Q3
Intel Corp INTC.0 US Q3
Johnson & Johnson JNJ US Q3
Carpetright CATVU.L UK Trading Statement
Rio Tinto RIO.L UK Q3 Output
Wednesday, 17th October 2012
American Express AXP US Q3
Bank of America BAC US Q3
BNY Mellon BK US Q3
BlackRock BLK US Q3
eBay EBAY.0 US Q3
Halliburton HAL US Q3
PepsiCo PEP US Q3
US Bancorp USB US Q3
BHP Billiton BLT.L UK Output
Diageo DGE.L UK Q1 Trade
Thursday, 18th October 2012
Advanced Micro Technologies AMD US Q3
Cap One Financial COF US Q3
Google GOOG.0 US Q3
KeyCorp KEY US Q3
Southwest Airlines LUV US Q3
Morgan Stanley MS US Q3
Microsoft MSFT.0 US Q1 2013
SanDiskCorp SNDK.0 US Q3
Verizon VZ US Q3
Cairn Energy CNE.L UK Trading Statement
Man Group EMG.L UK Q3 Trade
Ladbrokes LAD.L UK Q3 Trade
Mothercare MTC.L UK Trading Statement
SABMiller SAB.L UK Q2 Trade
Friday, 19th October 2012
General Electric GE US Q3
Mc Donald’s MCD US Q3
Schlumberger SLB US Q3
Aggreko AGGK.L UK Trading Statement
Bunzl BNZL.L UK Trading Statement
Petrofac PFC.L UK Trading Statement
Rank Group RNK.L UK Trading Statement
William Hill WMH.L UK Q3 Trade

* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

Economic Calendar

