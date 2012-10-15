Companies Reporting for Week Starting October 15 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 15th October 2012
|Citigroup
|C
|US
|Q3
|Fresnillo
|FRES.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 16th October 2012
|Apollo Group
|APOL.O
|US
|Q4 Estimate
|CSX Corp
|CSX
|US
|Q3
|Goldman Sachs
|GS
|US
|Q3
|IBM
|IBM
|US
|Q3
|Intel Corp
|INTC.0
|US
|Q3
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|US
|Q3
|Carpetright
|CATVU.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Rio Tinto
|RIO.L
|UK
|Q3 Output
|Wednesday, 17th October 2012
|American Express
|AXP
|US
|Q3
|Bank of America
|BAC
|US
|Q3
|BNY Mellon
|BK
|US
|Q3
|BlackRock
|BLK
|US
|Q3
|eBay
|EBAY.0
|US
|Q3
|Halliburton
|HAL
|US
|Q3
|PepsiCo
|PEP
|US
|Q3
|US Bancorp
|USB
|US
|Q3
|BHP Billiton
|BLT.L
|UK
|Output
|Diageo
|DGE.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Thursday, 18th October 2012
|Advanced Micro Technologies
|AMD
|US
|Q3
|Cap One Financial
|COF
|US
|Q3
|GOOG.0
|US
|Q3
|KeyCorp
|KEY
|US
|Q3
|Southwest Airlines
|LUV
|US
|Q3
|Morgan Stanley
|MS
|US
|Q3
|Microsoft
|MSFT.0
|US
|Q1 2013
|SanDiskCorp
|SNDK.0
|US
|Q3
|Verizon
|VZ
|US
|Q3
|Cairn Energy
|CNE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Man Group
|EMG.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Ladbrokes
|LAD.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Mothercare
|MTC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Q2 Trade
|Friday, 19th October 2012
|General Electric
|GE
|US
|Q3
|Mc Donald’s
|MCD
|US
|Q3
|Schlumberger
|SLB
|US
|Q3
|Aggreko
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Bunzl
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Petrofac
|PFC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Rank Group
|RNK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|William Hill
|WMH.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.