Companies Reporting for Week Starting October 1 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 1st October 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 2nd October 2012
|Wolseley
|WOS.L
|UK
|Analyst Report
|Wednesday, 3rd October 2012
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|J Sainsbury
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tesco
|TSCO.L
|UK
|H1
|Marriott International
|MAR
|US
|Q3 Report
|Thursday, 4th October 2012
|Barclays
|BARC.L
|UK
|Analyst Report
|Ted Baker
|TED.L
|UK
|H1 Report
|Friday, 5th October 2012
|No companies scheduled to report
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
