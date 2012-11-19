Companies Reporting for Week Starting November 19th 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 19th November 2012
|No Companies Reporting
|Tuesday, 20th November 2012
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Q2
|Enterprise Inns PLC
|ETI.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Easyjet PLC
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Homeserve PLC
|HSV.L
|UK
|H1
|Best Buy Co. Inc.
|BBY
|US
|Q3
|HJ Heinz Company
|HNZ
|US
|Q2
|Hewlett Packard Co
|HPQ
|US
|Q4
|Wednesday, 21st November 2012
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Prelim
|French Connection Group PLC
|FCCN.L
|UK
|Trading
|Thursday, 22nd November 2012
|Daily Mail and General Trust PLC
|DMGOa.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Mothercare PLC
|MTC.L
|UK
|H1
|Sabmiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|H1
|Friday, 23rd November 2012
|No Companies Reporting
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.