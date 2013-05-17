Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday May 20
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 20th May 2013
|Ryan Air Holdings
|RYA.L
|UK
|Final
|Tuesday, 21st May 2013
|BurBerry Group
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Homeserve
|HSV.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Marks and Spencer Group
|MKS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Vodafone Group
|VOD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Best Buy Co
|BBY
|US
|Q1 Trade
|The Home Depot
|HD
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Wednesday, 22nd May 2013
|Hewlett Packard
|HPQ
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Staples
|SPLS.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Cable & Wireless Communications
|CWC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|FirstGroup
|FGP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Shaftesbury
|SHB.L
|UK
|H1
|SSE
|SSE.L
|UK
|Final
|Thursday, 23rd May 2013
|Aveva Group
|AVV.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Daily Mail General Trust
|DMGoa.L
|UK
|H1
|Investec
|INM.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Mitchells and Butlers
|MAB.L
|H1
|H1
|Mothercare
|MTC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|SAB Miller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Prelim
|United Utilities
|UU.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Gap
|GPS
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Ralph Lauren
|RL
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Friday, 24th May 2013
|Tiffany & Co
|TIF
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.O
|US
|Q3 Trade
|Smiths Group
|Q3 Trade
|UK
|SMIN.L
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.