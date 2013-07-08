Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday July 8 2013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 8th July 2013
|Alcoa
|AA
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Bovis Homes Group
|BVS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Tuesday, 9th July 2013
|No companies scheduled to report
|Wednesday, 10th July 2013
|Yum! Brands
|YUM
|US
|Q2 Trade
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Burberry Group
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|ICAP
|IAP.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|JP Wetherspoon
|JDW
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Thursday, 11th July 2013
|Associated British Foods
|ABF.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Balfour Beatty
|BALF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|HAYS
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Premier Oil
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Supergroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Friday, 12th July 2013
|JP Morgan Chase
|JPM
|US
|Q2
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|US
|Q2
|Experian
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Robert Walters
|RWA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
* Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.