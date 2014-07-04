Companies reporting for week starting Monday July 7th 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 7th July, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 7th July 2014
|Robert Walters Plc
|RWA.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Tuesday, 8th July 2014
|Bovis Homes
|BVS.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Dunelm Group
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Marks and Spencer Group
|MKS.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|XP Power
|XPP.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Alcoa
|AA
|US
|Q2 trade
|Wednesday, 9th July 2014
|Alliance Pharma
|ALAPH.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Booker Group
|BOK.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Interserve
|IRV.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|JD Wetherspoon
|JDW.L
|UK
|Q4 trade
|UK Mail Group
|UKM.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Thursday, 10th July 2014
|Associated British Foods
|ABF.L
|UK
|Q3 trade
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Burberry Group
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|HAYS Plc
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Halfords Group
|HFD.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Premier Oil
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Supergroup
|SGP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Family Dollar
|FDO
|US
|Q3 trade
|Friday, 11th July 2014
|Experian
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Moneysupermarket.com Group
|MONY.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|US
|Q2 trade