Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday January 7 2013

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 7th January 2013 EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic Figures WM Morrison Supermarkets MRW.L UK Trading Statement Tuesday, 8th January 2013 Balfour Beatty BALF.L UK Trading Statement Debenhams DEB.L UK Trading Statement Domino’s Pizza Group DOM.L UK Q4 Trade Persimmon PSN.L UK Trading Statement Alcoa AA US Q4 Trade Apollo Group APOL.O US Q1 Trade Wednesday, 9th January 2013 J Sainsbury SBRY.L UK Q3 Trade Thursday, 10th January 2013 HAYS HAYS.L UK Q4 Trade JD Sports Fashion JD.L UK Trading Statement Tesco TSCO.L UK Trading Statement Friday, 11th January 2013 Tullow Oil TLW.L UK Trading Statement Wells Fargo WFC US Q4 Trade

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.