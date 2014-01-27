Companies reporting for week starting Monday January 27 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, January 27, 2014. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 27th January 2014
|Aveva Group
|AVV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Apple
|AAPL.O
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Caterpillar
|CAT
|US
|Q4 Trade
|United States Steel Corp
|X
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Tuesday, 28th January 2014
|Ford Motor Company
|F
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Pfizer
|PEE
|US
|Q4 Trase
|AT&T
|T
|US
|T
|Yahoo
|YHOO.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|The Boeing Company
|BA
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Wednesday, 29th January 2014
|Anglo American
|AAL.L
|UK
|Q4 Output
|Antofagasta
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q4 Output
|Britvic
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|FB.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Phillips
|PSX
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Thursday, 30th January 2014
|British Sky Broadcasting
|BSY.L
|UK
|H1
|Diageo
|DGE.L
|UK
|H1
|Kazakhmys
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Q4 Output
|Lonmin
|LMI.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|National Grid
|NG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|United Utilities
|UU.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Colgate-Palmolive
|CL
|US
|Q4 Trade
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|US
|Q4 Trade
|GOOG.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Harley-Davidson
|HOG
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Amazon.com
|AMZN.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Time Warner Cable
|TWC
|US
|Q4 Trade
|United Parcel Service
|UPS
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Visa Inc
|V
|US
|Q1 Trade
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Exxon Mobil
|XOM
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Friday, 31st January 2014
|BT Group
|BT.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Rank Group
|RNK.L
|UK
|H1
|Vedanta Resources
|VED.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Aon Plc
|AON
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Chevron
|CVX
|US
|Q4 Trade
|MasterCard
|MA
|US
|Q4 Trade
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.