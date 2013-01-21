Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday January 21 2013

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 21st January 2013 No Major Companies Reporting Tuesday, 22nd January 2013 Fresnillo FRES.L UK Q4 SABMiller SAB.L UK Q3 Advanced Micro Devices AMD US Q4 CSX Corp CXX US Q4 Google GOOG.O US Q4 IBM IBM US Q4 Texas Instruments TXN.O US Q4 Verizon VZ US Q4 Wednesday, 23rd January 2013 Hochschild Mining HOCM.L UK Q4 Land Securities LAND.L UK Q3 WH Smith SMWH.L UK Trading Statement Unilever ULVR.L UK Q4 Apple AAPL.O US Q1 McDonald’s Corp MCD US Q4 Motorola MSI US Q4 Thursday, 24th January 2013 EasyJet EZJ.L UK Q1 Invensys ISYS.L UK Q3 London Stock Exchange LSE.L UK Q3 Microsoft MSFT.O US Q2 Starbucks SBUX.O US Q1 Friday, 25th January 2013 Anglo American AAL.L UK Q4 Proctor & Gamble PG US Q2

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.