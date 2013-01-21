Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday January 21 2013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 21st January 2013
|No Major Companies Reporting
|Tuesday, 22nd January 2013
|Fresnillo
|FRES.L
|UK
|Q4
|SABMiller
|SAB.L
|UK
|Q3
|Advanced Micro Devices
|AMD
|US
|Q4
|CSX Corp
|CXX
|US
|Q4
|GOOG.O
|US
|Q4
|IBM
|IBM
|US
|Q4
|Texas Instruments
|TXN.O
|US
|Q4
|Verizon
|VZ
|US
|Q4
|Wednesday, 23rd January 2013
|Hochschild Mining
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Q4
|Land Securities
|LAND.L
|UK
|Q3
|WH Smith
|SMWH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Unilever
|ULVR.L
|UK
|Q4
|Apple
|AAPL.O
|US
|Q1
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD
|US
|Q4
|Motorola
|MSI
|US
|Q4
|Thursday, 24th January 2013
|EasyJet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Q1
|Invensys
|ISYS.L
|UK
|Q3
|London Stock Exchange
|LSE.L
|UK
|Q3
|Microsoft
|MSFT.O
|US
|Q2
|Starbucks
|SBUX.O
|US
|Q1
|Friday, 25th January 2013
|Anglo American
|AAL.L
|UK
|Q4
|Proctor & Gamble
|PG
|US
|Q2
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.