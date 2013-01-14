Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday January 14 2013

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 14th January 2013 Taylor Wimpey TW.L UK Trading Statement Tuesday, 15th January 2013 Burberry Group BRBY.L UK Trading Statement Michael Page MPI.L UK Q4 Trade Ocado Group OCDO.L UK Trading Statement Rio Tinto RIO.L UK Q4 Trade Wednesday, 16th January 2013 Barratt Developments BDEV.L UK Trading Statement eBay EBAY.O US Q4 Goldman Sachs GS US Q4 JP Morgan JPM US Q4 Northern Trust NTRS.O US Q4 Thursday, 17th January 2013 Asociated British Foods ABF.LL UK Q1 Trade African Barrick Gold ABGL.L UK Q4 Trade Aberdeen Asset Management ADN.L UK Trading Statement ASOS ASOS.L UK Trading Statement Dixons Retail DXNS.L UK Trading Statement Home Retail Group HOME.L UK Trading Statement Mothercare MTC.L UK Trading Statement Premier Oil PMO.L UK Trading Statement American Express Company AXP US Q4 Bank of America Corp BAC US Q4 Blackrock BLK US Q4 Citigroup C US Q4 Capital One financial Corp COF US Q4 Intel INTC.O US Q4 Friday, 18th January 2013 Bovis Homes Group BVS.L UK Trading Statement General Electric GE US Q4 Trade Schlumberger SLB US Q4 Trade

* Before Markets Open

** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.