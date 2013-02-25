Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday February 25 2013

February 25, 2013 11:38 AM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US Companies
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 25th February 2013
Associated British Foods ABF.L UK Trading Statement
Bunzl BNZL.L UK Final
Bovis Homes Group BVS.L UK Preliminary Result
Domino’s Pizza Group DOM.L UK Preliminary Result
Persimmon PSN.L UK Final
Pearson PSON.L UK Prelim
Thorntons THT.L UK H1
FirstEnergy FE US Q4
Tuesday, 26th February 2013
Provident Financial PFG.L UK Final
Redrow RDW.L UK H1
Robert Walters RWA.L UK Prelim
Whitbread WTB.L UK Trading Statement
The Home Depot HD US Q4
Macy’s M US Q4
Wednesday, 27th February 2013
Barratt Developments BDEV.L UK H1
Centrica CNA.L UK Analyst
ITV ITV.L UK Final
Segro SGRO.L UK Final
Weir Group WEIR.L UK Prelim
Thursday, 28th February 2013
British American Tobacco BATS.L UK Prelim
Direct Line Insurance Group DLGD.L UK Prelim
Hays HASE.L UK H1
Kazakhmys KAZ.L UK Trading Statement
Royal Bank of Scotland Group RBS.L UK Final
Gap GPS US Q4
Friday, 1st March 2013
Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L UK Prelim
Old Mutual OML.L UK Prelim
Taylor Wimpey TW.L UK Prelim
WPP WPP.L UK Prelim

* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange

Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

