Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday February 18 2013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 18th February 2013
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 19th February 2013
|Dell Inc
|DELL.0
|US
|Q4
|Marriott International
|MAR
|US
|Q4
|DRAX Group
|DRX.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Intercontinental Hotels Group
|IHG.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Wednesday, 20th February 2013
|American International Group
|AIG
|US
|Q4
|BHP Billiton
|BLT.L
|UK
|H1
|Thursday, 21st February 2013
|Hewlett-Packard
|HPQ
|US
|Q1
|Southwestern Energy
|SWN
|US
|Q4
|Safeway
|SWY
|US
|Q4
|Wal-Mart
|WMT
|US
|Q4
|BAE Systems
|BAES.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Kingfisher
|KGF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Ladbrokes
|LAD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Premier Foods
|PFD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Sports Direct
|SPD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Friday, 22nd February 2013
|Abercrombie & Fitch
|ANF
|US
|Q4
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
