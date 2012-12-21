Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday December 24 2012
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 24th December 2012
|No Companies Reporting
|Tuesday, 25th December 2012
|No Companies Reporting
|Wednesday, 26th December 2012
|No Companies Reporting
|Thursday, 27th December 2012
|No Companies Reporting
|Friday, 28th December 2012
|No Companies Reporting
|Monday, 31st December 2012
|No Companies Reporting
|Tuesday, 1st January 2013
|No Companies Reporting
|Wednesday, 2nd January 2013
|No Companies Reporting
|Thursday, 3rd January 2013
|Family Dollar
|FDO
|Q1
|US
|Next Plc
|NXT.L
|Trading Statement
|UK
|Friday, 4th January 2013
|The Mosaic Company
|MOS
|Q2
|US
|Aer Lingus Group
|AER.L
|Traffic Figures
|UK
* Before Markets Open
** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange
Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.