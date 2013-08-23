Companies Reporting for Week Starting Monday August 26 2013
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 26th August 2013
|No companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 27th August 2013
|Antofagasta
|ANTO.L
|UK
|H1
|Bunzl
|BNZL.L
|UK
|H1
|Tiiffany & Co
|TIF
|US
|Q2
|Wednesday, 28th August 2013
|Paddy Power
|PAP.L
|UK
|H1
|Thursday, 29th August 2013
|Admiral Group
|ADML.L
|UK
|H1
|HAYS
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Petropavlovsk
|POG.L
|UK
|H1
|Stagecoach Group
|SGC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|SOCO International
|SIA.L
|UK
|H1
|Serco Group
|SRP.L
|UK
|Q2
|WPP
|WPP.L
|UK
|H1
|Friday, 30th August 2013
|No companies scheduled to report
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.