Companies reporting for week starting Monday 9th November 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 9th November 2015
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Sales release
Hiscox Ltd HSX.L UK Sales release
Kabel Deutschland Holding AG KD8Gn.DE EU Earnings release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Priceline Group Inc PCLN.OQ US Earnings release International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 10th November 2015
Vodefone Group PLC VOD.L UK Earnings release
National Grid PLC NG.L UK Earnings release
Land Securities Group PLC LAND.L UK Earnings release
AVEVA Group PLC AVV.L UK Earnings release
Experian PLC EXPN.L UK Earnings release
Capital & Counties Properties PLC CAPCC.L UK Salesrelease
UBM PLC UBM.L UK Sales release
Wolseley PLC WOS.L UK Sales release
ITV PLC ITV.L UK Sales release
Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Sales release
Porsche Automobil Holding SE PSHG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Pandora A/S PNDORA.CO EU Earnings release
Vivendi SA VIV.PA EU Earnings release
D.R.Horton Inc DHI.N US Earnings release
Rockwell Automation Inc ROK.N EU Earnings release
Wednesday 11th November 2015
SSE PLC SSE.L UK Earnings release
Kier Group PLC KIE.L UK Sales release
Great Portland Estates PLC GPOR.L UK Earnings release
Workspace Group PLC WKP.L UK Earnings release
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC ULE.L UK Sales release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Sales release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Sales release
ICAP PLC IAP.L UK Earnings release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Earnings release
Talktalk Telecom Group PLC TALK.L UK Earnings release
esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Sales release
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Earnings release
Endesa SA ELE.MC EU Earnings release
Koninklijke Ahold NV AHLN.AS EU Earnings release
Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings release
Carlsberg A/S CARLb.CO EU Earnings release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings release
Henkel & Co KGaA AG HNKG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Macys Inc M.N US Earnings release
Thursday 12th November 2015
Card Factory PLC CARDC.L UK Sales release
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC RR.L UK Sales release
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Earnings release
3i Group PLC III.L UK Earnings release
IMI PLC IMI.L UK Sales release
Firstgroup PLC FGP.L UK Earnings release
Restaurant Group PLC RTN.L UK Sales release
Derwent London PLC DLN.L UK Sales release
Halfords Group PLC HFD.L UK Earnings release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Sales release
Rexam PLC REX.L UK Sales release
Burberry Group PLC BRBY.L UK Earnings release
Enel SpA ENEI.MI EU Earnings release
Repsol SA REP.MC EU Earnings release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings release
Hermes International SCA HRMS.PA EU Sales release
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Sales release
Siemens AG SIEGn.DE EU Earnings release
RWE AG RWEG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Aegon NV AEGN.AS EU Earnings release
RTL Group SA RRTL.DE EU Earnings release
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ACS.MC EU Earnings release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Earnings release
Fossil Group Inc FOSL.OQ US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US Earnings release
Nordstrom Inc JWN.N US Earnings release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 13th November 2015
Rotork PLC ROR.L UK Sales release
Bouygues SA BOUY.PA EU Earnings release
Tyco International PLC TYC.N US Earnings release
