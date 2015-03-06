Companies reporting for week starting Monday 9th March 2015
City Index's weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th March 2015.
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th March 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 9th March 2015
|WPP PLC
|WPP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Sales release
|XO Group Inc
|XOX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 10th March 2015
|G4S PLC
|GFS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Cairn Energy PLC
|CNE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Prudential PLC
|PRU.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 11th March 2015
|Foxtons Group PLC
|FOXT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Michael Page International PLC
|MPI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc
|KKD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 12th March 2015
|Cineworld Group PLC
|CINE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SOCO International PLC
|SIA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ASOS PLC
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Volkswagen AG
|NOWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Friday 13th March 2015
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Earnings release