Companies reporting for week starting Monday 9th January 2017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 9th January 2017
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|JD Sports Fashion PLC
|JD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Global Payments Inc
|GPN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Acuity Brands Inc
|AYI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 10th January 2017
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Big Yellow Group PLC
|BYG.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Galliford Try PLC
|GFRD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Domino’s Pizza Group PLC
|DOM.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Metro AG
|MEOG.DE
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Sika AG
|SIK.S
|EU
|Sales Release
|Wednesday 11th January 2017
|Pagegroup PLC
|PAGE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Fenner PLC
|FENR.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Taylor Wimpey PLC
|TW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|STCK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Fenner PLC
|FENR.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Chr Hansen Holding A/S
|CHRH.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Cofinimmo SA
|COFB.BR
|EU
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Signet Jewelers Ltd
|SIG.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Thursday 12th January 2017
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Henderson Group PLC
|HGGH.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|AO World PLC
|AO.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Barratt Developments PLC
|BDEV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Hays PLC
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|SuperGroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Paysafe Group PLC
|PAYS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Jupiter Fund Management PLC
|JUP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|SuperGroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Debenhams PLC
|DEB.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Partners Group Holding AG
|PGHN.S
|EU
|Sales Release
|Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
|CFR.S
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Sodexo SA
|EXHO.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA
|JMT.LS
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|Delta Air Lines Inc
|DAL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 13th January 2017
|SIG PLC
|SHI.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Wells Fargo ∧ Co
|WFC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|BlackRock Inc
|BLK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|JPMorgan Chase ∧ Co
|JPM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bank of America Corp
|BAC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PNC Financial Services Group Inc
|PNC.N
|US
|Earnings Release