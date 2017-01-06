Companies reporting for week starting Monday 9th January 2017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 6, 2017 6:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th January 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc. – Christmas Trading Statement – Tuesday 10th January 2017 0700 GMT
  • - J Sainsbury Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Wednesday 11th January 2017 0700 GMT
  • - Tesco Plc – Christmas and Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 12th January 2017 0700 GMT
  • - Marks ∧ Spencer Plc. – Q3 2016/17 Trading Statement – Thursday 12th January 2017 0700 GMT
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 9th January 2017
William Hill PLC WMH.L UK Trading Statement Release
JD Sports Fashion PLC JD.L UK Trading Statement Release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings Release
Global Payments Inc GPN.N US Earnings Release
Acuity Brands Inc AYI.N US Earnings Release
Tuesday 10th January 2017
Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L UK Trading Statement Release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Big Yellow Group PLC BYG.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Galliford Try PLC GFRD.L UK Trading Statement Release
Domino’s Pizza Group PLC DOM.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Metro AG MEOG.DE EU Trading Statement Release
Sika AG SIK.S EU Sales Release
Wednesday 11th January 2017
Pagegroup PLC PAGE.L UK Trading Statement Release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Trading Statement Release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Fenner PLC FENR.L UK Trading Statement Release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Trading Statement Release
Stock Spirits Group PLC STCK.L UK Trading Statement Release
Fenner PLC FENR.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Chr Hansen Holding A/S CHRH.CO EU Earnings Release
Cofinimmo SA COFB.BR EU Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Sales Release
Thursday 12th January 2017
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Trading Statement Release
Henderson Group PLC HGGH.L UK Trading Statement Release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Trading Statement Release
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Trading Statement Release
Booker Group PLC BOK.L UK Trading Statement Release
AO World PLC AO.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Tesco PLC TSCO.L UK Interim Management Statement Release
Barratt Developments PLC BDEV.L UK Trading Statement Release
Hays PLC HAYS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Trading Statement Release
SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Earnings Release
Paysafe Group PLC PAYS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Jupiter Fund Management PLC JUP.L UK Trading Statement Release
SuperGroup PLC SGP.L UK Trading Statement Release
Debenhams PLC DEB.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Partners Group Holding AG PGHN.S EU Sales Release
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.S EU Trading Statement Release
Sodexo SA EXHO.PA EU Sales Release
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
UniCredit SpA CRDI.MI EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA JMT.LS EU Trading Statement Release
Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N US Earnings Release
Friday 13th January 2017
SIG PLC SHI.L UK Trading Statement Release
Wells Fargo ∧ Co WFC.N US Earnings Release
BlackRock Inc BLK.N US Earnings Release
JPMorgan Chase ∧ Co JPM.N US Earnings Release
Bank of America Corp BAC.N US Earnings Release
PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC.N US Earnings Release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.