Companies reporting for week starting Monday 9th February 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th February 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 6, 2015 4:58 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 9th February 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 9th February 2015
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Hasbro Inc HAS.OQ US Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Sales release
Fifth Street Finance Corp FSC.OQ US Earnings release
Tuesday 10th February 2015
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
Bellway PLC BWY.L UK Sales release
ICAP PLC IAP.L UK Sales release
VTTI Energy Partners LP VTTI.N UK Earnings release
TUI Travel Ltd UK Earnings release
Babcock International Group PLC BAB.L UK Sales release
Cable & Wireless Communications PLC CWC.L UK Sales release
The Coca-Cola Co KO.N US Earnings release
KKR & Co LP KKR.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 11th February 2015
HomeServe PLC HSV.L UK Sales release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Earnings release
Qinetiq Group PLC QQ.L UK Sales release
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Earnings release
Redrow PLC RDW.L UK Earnings release
ARM Holdings PLC ARM.L UK Earnings release
Thomas Cook Group PLC TCG.L UK Sales release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings release
Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO US Earnings release
PepsiCo Inc PEP.N US Earnings release
Burger King Worldwide Inc. US Earnings release
AOL Inc AOL.N US Earnings release
Carlyle Group LP CG.OQ US Earnings release
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.OQ US EArnings release
Whole Foods Market Inc WFM.OQ US Earnings release
Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.OQ US Earnings release
Applied Materials Inc AMAT.OQ US Earnings release
Morningstar Inc MORN.OQ US Earnings release
Tesla Motors Inc TSLA.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 12th February 2015
Rio Tinto PLC RIO.L UK Earnings release
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMT.L UK Sales release
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings release
NorthWestern Corp NWE.N US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc CCE.N US Earnings release
Time Inc TIME.N US Earnings release
Apache Corp APA.N US Earnings release
Kraft Foods Group Inc KRFT.OQ US Earnings release
American International Group Inc AIG.N US Earnings release
Groupon Inc GRPN.OQ US Earnings release
Zynga Inc ZNGA.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 13th February 2015
Severn Trent PLC SVT.L UK Sales release
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC RR.L UK Earnings release
Anglo American PLC AAL.L UK Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.