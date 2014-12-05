Companies reporting for week starting Monday 8th December 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 1st December 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 8th December 2014
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Sales release
|H & R Block Inc
|HRB.N
|US
|Q2 results
|Tuesday 9th December 2014
|Victrex plc
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Full-year results
|ASOS plc
|ASOS.L
|UK
|Q1 results
|Autozone Inc
|AZO.N
|US
|Q1 results
|Miller Energy Resources Inc
|MILL.N
|US
|Q2 results
|Analogic Corp
|ALOG.OQ
|US
|Q1 results
|Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc
|KKD.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Wednesday 10th December 2014
|Stagecoach Group plc
|SGC.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Ashtead Group plc
|AHT.L
|UK
|Q2 results
|N Brown Group plc
|BWNG.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Carillion plc
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Q4 results
|Cherokee Inc
|CHKE.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Comverse Inc
|CNSI.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp
|FSFR.OQ
|US
|Q4 results
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Q1 results
|Oxford Industries Inc
|OXM.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Thursday 11th December 2014
|Whitbread plc
|WTB.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Go-Ahead Group plc
|GOG.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Sports Direct International plc
|SPD.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|SuperGroup plc
|SGP.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Ocado Group plc
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Q4 results
|John Wood Group plc
|WG.L
|UK
|Trading update
|Quiksilver Inc
|ZQK.N
|US
|Q4 results
|Adobe Systems Inc
|ADBE.OQ
|US
|Q4 results
|Friday 12th December 2014
|Bellway plc
|BWY.L
|UK
|Interim statement