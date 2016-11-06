Companies reporting for week starting Monday 7th November 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 7th November 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 7th November 2016
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hiscox Ltd
|HSX.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Dignity PLC
|DTY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|PostNL NV
|PTNL.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.I
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ferrari NV
|RACE.N
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Rockwell Automation Inc
|ROK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Scripps Networks Interactive Inc
|SNI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
|CTSH.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sysco Corp
|SYY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|International Flavors ∧ Fragrances Inc
|IFF.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Priceline Group Inc
|PCLN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|News Corp
|NWSA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|PerkinElmer Inc
|PKI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Marriott International Inc
|MAR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Microchip Technology Inc
|MCHP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 8th November 2016
|Imperial Brands PLC
|IMB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Associated British Foods PLC
|ABF.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|AVEVA Group PLC
|AVV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC
|JLT.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BBA Aviation PLC
|BBA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Trifast PLC
|TRFT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Adecco Group AG
|ADEN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Credit Agricole SA
|CAGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Henkel ∧ Co KGaA AG
|HNKG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|CEZ as
|CEZP.PR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Securitas AB
|SECUb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Aeroports de Paris SA
|ADP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Vestas Wind Systems A/S
|VWS.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Electricite de France SA
|EDF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Davide Campari Milano SpA
|CPRI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Mediaset SpA
|MS.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ArcelorMittal SA
|ISPA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Endesa SA
|ELE.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Popolare Sc
|BAPO.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Natixis SA
|CNAT.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Expeditors International of Washington Inc
|EXPD.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|D.R. Horton Inc
|DHI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CVS Health Corp
|CVS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Johnson Controls International PLC
|JCI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|TripAdvisor Inc
|TRIP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 9th November 2016
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Wizz Air Holdings PLC
|WIZZ.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|esure Group PLC
|ESUR.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Workspace Group PLC
|WKP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Flybe Group PLC
|FLYB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Novae Group PLC
|NVA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Synthomer PLC
|SYNTS.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Arrow Global Group PLC
|ARWA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Carlsberg A/S
|CARLb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Alstom SA
|ALSO.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Heidelbergcement AG
|HEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|CNP Assurances SA
|CNPP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|OMV AG
|OMVV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wienerberger AG
|WBSV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|SLHN.S
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Freenet AG
|FNTGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Vivendi SA
|VIV.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Viacom Inc
|VIAB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coty Inc
|COTY.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 10th Novemeber 2016
|UBM PLC
|UBM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Vedanta Resources PLC
|VED.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|IMI PLC
|IMI.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Derwent London PLC
|DLN.L
|UK
|Sales Release
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mediclinic International PLC
|MDCM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|3i Group PLC
|III.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hansard Global PLC
|HSD.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|SuperGroup PLC
|SGP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Dairy Crest Group PLC
|DCG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|National Grid PLC
|NG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Auto Trader Group PLC
|AUTOA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|ZURN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DTEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Legrand SA
|LEGD.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Aegon NV
|AEGN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bilfinger SE
|GBFG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Assicurazioni Generali SpA
|GASI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hannover Rueck SE
|HNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lagardere SCA
|LAGA.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|RTL Group SA
|AUDK.LU
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Zalando SE
|ZALG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Siemens AG
|SIEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Enel SpA
|ENEI.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|PSHG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Macy’s Inc
|M.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|NVIDIA Corp
|NVDA.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Nordstrom Inc
|JWN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 11th November 2016
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Atlantia SpA
|ATL.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|W W Grainger Inc
|GWW.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|EL.N
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting