Companies reporting for week starting Monday 6th March 2017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 6th March 2017
|Informa PLC
|INF.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Synthomer PLC
|SYNTS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
|ULE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Flughafen Zuerich AG
|FHZN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales Release
|Fastenal Co
|FAST.OQ
|US
|Sales Release
|Tuesday 7th March 2017
|Intertek Group PLC
|ITRK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Worldpay Group PLC
|WPG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Paddy Power Betfair PLC
|PPB.I
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Paysafe Group PLC
|PAYS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Just Eat PLC
|JE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|IP Group PLC
|IPO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ST Ives PLC
|SIV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Headlam Group PLC
|HEAD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|SDL PLC
|SDL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Ibstock PLC
|IBST.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Shawbrook Group PLC
|SHAW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Servelec Group PLC
|SERV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG
|LISN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Iliad SA
|ILD.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Snam SpA
|SRG.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Casino Guichard Perrachon SA
|CASP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Brown-Forman Corp
|BFb.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|H & R Block Inc
|HRB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Urban Outfitters Inc
|URBN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 8th March 2017
|NMC Health PLC
|NMC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Admiral Group PLC
|ADML.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Cairn Energy PLC
|CNE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Pagegroup PLC
|PAGE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|HOCM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|CLS Holdings PLC
|CLSH.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Legal & General Group PLC
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|G4S PLC
|GFS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Foxtons Group PLC
|FOXT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|XP Power Ltd
|XPP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Tyman PLC
|TYMN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Restaurant Group PLC
|RTN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Dignity PLC
|DTY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Stock Spirits Group PLC
|STCK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Beiersdorf AG
|BEIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dassault Aviation SA
|AVMD.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|G4S PLC
|GFS.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Schaeffler AG
|SHA_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lagardere SCA
|LAGA.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bpost SA
|BPOST.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Altice NV
|ATCA.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|SFR Group SA
|SFRGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 9th March 2017
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Old Mutual PLC
|OML.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Countrywide PLC
|CWD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Aviva PLC
|AV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Capital & Regional PLC
|CAL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Domino’s Pizza Group PLC
|DOM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ophir Energy PLC
|OPHR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Merck KGaA
|MRCG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Axel Springer SE
|SPRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hugo Boss AG
|BOSSn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hannover Rueck SE
|HNRGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|RTL Group SA
|AUDK.LU
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Carrefour SA
|CARR.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Linde AG
|LING.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Tdc A/S
|TDC.CO
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Signet Jewelers Ltd
|SIG.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 10th March 2017
|esure Group PLC
|ESUR.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|JRP Group PLC
|JRP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release