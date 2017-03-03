Companies reporting for week starting Monday 6th March 2017

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 6th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC. – Full Year 2017 Earnings Release – Thursday 9th March 2017 BMO
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 6th March 2017
Informa PLC INF.L UK Earnings Release
Synthomer PLC SYNTS.L UK Earnings Release
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC ULE.L UK Earnings Release
Flughafen Zuerich AG FHZN.S EU Earnings Release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales Release
Fastenal Co FAST.OQ US Sales Release
Tuesday 7th March 2017
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Earnings Release
Worldpay Group PLC WPG.L UK Earnings Release
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC DLGD.L UK Earnings Release
Paddy Power Betfair PLC PPB.I UK Earnings Release
Paysafe Group PLC PAYS.L UK Earnings Release
Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Earnings Release
Just Eat PLC JE.L UK Earnings Release
IP Group PLC IPO.L UK Earnings Release
ST Ives PLC SIV.L UK Earnings Release
Headlam Group PLC HEAD.L UK Earnings Release
SDL PLC SDL.L UK Earnings Release
Dunelm Group PLC DNLM.L UK Annual Shareholders Meeting
Ibstock PLC IBST.L UK Earnings Release
Shawbrook Group PLC SHAW.L UK Earnings Release
Servelec Group PLC SERV.L UK Earnings Release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Earnings Release
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG LISN.S EU Earnings Release
Iliad SA ILD.PA EU Earnings Release
Snam SpA SRG.MI EU Earnings Release
Casino Guichard Perrachon SA CASP.PA EU Earnings Release
Brown-Forman Corp BFb.N US Earnings Release
H & R Block Inc HRB.N US Earnings Release
Urban Outfitters Inc URBN.OQ US Earnings Release
Wednesday 8th March 2017
NMC Health PLC NMC.L UK Earnings Release
Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Earnings Release
Cairn Energy PLC CNE.L UK Earnings Release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings Release
Pagegroup PLC PAGE.L UK Earnings Release
Hochschild Mining PLC HOCM.L UK Earnings Release
CLS Holdings PLC CLSH.L UK Earnings Release
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings Release
G4S PLC GFS.L UK Earnings Release
Foxtons Group PLC FOXT.L UK Earnings Release
XP Power Ltd XPP.L UK Earnings Release
Tyman PLC TYMN.L UK Earnings Release
Restaurant Group PLC RTN.L UK Earnings Release
Dignity PLC DTY.L UK Earnings Release
Stock Spirits Group PLC STCK.L UK Earnings Release
Deutsche Post AG DPWGn.DE EU Earnings Release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Beiersdorf AG BEIG.DE EU Earnings Release
Dassault Aviation SA AVMD.PA EU Earnings Release
G4S PLC GFS.L EU Earnings Release
Schaeffler AG SHA_p.DE EU Earnings Release
Lagardere SCA LAGA.PA EU Earnings Release
Bpost SA BPOST.BR EU Earnings Release
Altice NV ATCA.AS EU Earnings Release
SFR Group SA SFRGR.PA EU Earnings Release
Thursday 9th March 2017
DS Smith PLC SMDS.L UK Trading Statement Release
Premier Oil PLC PMO.L UK Earnings Release
Old Mutual PLC OML.L UK Earnings Release
Countrywide PLC CWD.L UK Earnings Release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Earnings Release
Capital & Regional PLC CAL.L UK Earnings Release
Domino’s Pizza Group PLC DOM.L UK Earnings Release
Ophir Energy PLC OPHR.L UK Earnings Release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Earnings Release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings Release
Axel Springer SE SPRGn.DE EU Earnings Release
Hugo Boss AG BOSSn.DE EU Earnings Release
Hannover Rueck SE HNRGn.DE EU Earnings Release
RTL Group SA AUDK.LU EU Earnings Release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Earnings Release
Linde AG LING.DE EU Earnings Release
Tdc A/S TDC.CO EU Annual Shareholders Meeting
Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG.N US Sales Release
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings Release
Friday 10th March 2017
esure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Earnings Release
JRP Group PLC JRP.L UK Earnings Release
