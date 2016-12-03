Companies reporting for week starting Monday 5th December 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 5th December 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 5th December 2016
|FMC Technologies Inc
|FTI.N
|US
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Tuesday 6th December 2016
|Wolseley PLC
|WOS.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Imagination Technologies Group PLC
|IMG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
|ULE.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Ashtead Group PLC
|AHT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Autozone Inc
|AZO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Harman International Industries Inc
|HAR.N
|US
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Wednesday 7th December 2016
|Stagecoach Group PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Brown-Forman Corp
|BFb.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|H ∧ R Block Inc
|HRB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 8th December 2016
|Tui AG
|TUIGn.DE
|UK
|Earnings Release
|DS Smith PLC
|SMDS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Sports Direct International PLC
|SPD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Capita PLC
|CPI.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Broadcom Ltd
|AVGO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cooper Companies Inc
|COO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Friday 9th December 2016
|Photo-Me International PLC
|PHTM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release