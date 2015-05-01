Companies reporting for week starting Monday 4th May 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 4th May 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 4th May 2015
Audi AG NSUG.DE EU Earnings release
Tyson Foods Inc. TSN.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 5th May 2015
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC ADN.L UK Earnings release
Just Eat PLC JE.L UK Sales release
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Sales release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings release
Metro AG MEOG.DE EU Earnings release
Office Depot Inc ODP.OQ US Earnings release
Kellogg Co K.N US Earnings release
HSBC USA Inc HBA_pf.N US Sales release
Saga Communications Inc SGA.A US Earnings release
Fossil Group Inc FOSL.OQ US Earnings release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings release
Herbalife Ltd HLF.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 6th May 2015
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings release
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Sales release
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMT.L UK Earnings release
The Sage Group PLC SGE.L UK Earnings release
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Sales release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Sales release
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Sales release
J Sainsbury PLC SBRY.L UK Earnings release
Direct Line Insurance Group PLC DLGD.L UK Sales release
Prudential PLC PRU.L UK Sales release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings release
Euronext NV ENX.PA EU Earnings release
Societe Generale SOGN.PA EU Earnings release
Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA ABI.BR EU Earnings release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings release
AXA SA AXAF.PA EU Sales release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings release
Tesla Motors Inc TSLA.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 7th May 2015
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings release
Trinity Mirror PLC TNI.L UK Sales release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Sales release
IMI PLC IMI.L UK Sales release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Sales release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Sales release
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings release
Provident Financial PLC PFG.L UK Sales release
eSure Group PLC ESUR.L UK Sales release
Telecom Italia SpA TLIT.MI EU Earnings release
COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings release
ArcelorMittal SA ISPA.AS EU Earnings release
ING Groep NV ING.AS EU Earnings release
Siemens AG SIEGn.DE EU Earnings release
E.ON SE EONGn.DE EU Earnings release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings release
Time Inc TIME.N US Earnings release
Zynga Inc ZNGA.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 8th May 2015
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC RR.L UK Sales release
Pendragon PLC PDG.L UK Sales release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Sales release
BG Group PLC BG.L UK Earnings release
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L UK Sales release
Puma SE PUMG.DE EU Earnings release
McDonald’s Corp MCD.N US Sales release
