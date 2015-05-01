Companies reporting for week starting Monday 4th May 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 4th May 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 4th May 2015
|Audi AG
|NSUG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tyson Foods Inc.
|TSN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 5th May 2015
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Just Eat PLC
|JE.L
|UK
|Sales release
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Metro AG
|MEOG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Office Depot Inc
|ODP.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Kellogg Co
|K.N
|US
|Earnings release
|HSBC USA Inc
|HBA_pf.N
|US
|Sales release
|Saga Communications Inc
|SGA.A
|US
|Earnings release
|Fossil Group Inc
|FOSL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Herbalife Ltd
|HLF.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 6th May 2015
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Legal & General Group PLC
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Imperial Tobacco Group PLC
|IMT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|The Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Sales release
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|GKN PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Prudential PLC
|PRU.L
|UK
|Sales release
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Euronext NV
|ENX.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Societe Generale
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA
|ABI.BR
|EU
|Earnings release
|Credit Agricole SA
|CAGR.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|AXA SA
|AXAF.PA
|EU
|Sales release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tesla Motors Inc
|TSLA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 7th May 2015
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Trinity Mirror PLC
|TNI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Aviva PLC
|AV.L
|UK
|Sales release
|IMI PLC
|IMI.L
|UK
|Sales release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Provident Financial PLC
|PFG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|eSure Group PLC
|ESUR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Telecom Italia SpA
|TLIT.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|COMMERZBANK AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|ArcelorMittal SA
|ISPA.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|ING Groep NV
|ING.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Siemens AG
|SIEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|E.ON SE
|EONGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Time Inc
|TIME.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Zynga Inc
|ZNGA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 8th May 2015
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|RR.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Pendragon PLC
|PDG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Man Group PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|BG Group PLC
|BG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Puma SE
|PUMG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|McDonald’s Corp
|MCD.N
|US
|Sales release