Companies reporting for week starting Monday 3rd October 2016
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 3rd October 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 3rd October 2016
|Nibe Industrier AB
|NIBEb.ST
|EU
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Tuesday 4th October 2016
|ST Ives PLC
|SIV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Micron Technology Inc
|MU.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Darden Restaurants Inc
|DRI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 5th October 2016
|Tesco PLC
|TSCO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Goodwin PLC
|GDWN.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Artemis Alpha Trust PLC
|ATS.L
|UK
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
|Global Payments Inc
|GPN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Acuity Brands Inc
|AYI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Monsanto Co
|MON.N
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Alcoa Inc
|AA.N
|US
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings Releases
|Thursday 6th September 2016
|easyJet plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Dunelm Group PLC
|DNLM.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Gerresheimer AG
|GXIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Industrivarden AB
|INDUa.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.OQ
|US
|Sales Release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Friday 7th September 2016
|Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV
|COLR.BR
|EU
|Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
|Ems Chemie Holding AG
|EMSN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release