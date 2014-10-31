Companies reporting for week starting Monday 3rd November 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 3rd November 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, US and Asian Companies:
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday 3rd November 2014
 Punch Taverns plc dates TBC 3-8/11  PUB.L  UK  Prelim results
 HSBC Holdings PLC  HSBA.L  UK  Q3 results
 Sysco Corp  SYY.N  US  Q1 results
 Ford Motor Co  F.N  US  Trading  update
 Loews Corp L.N  US  Q3 results
 HSBC USA Inc  HBA_pf.N  US  Q3 results
 American International Group Inc  AIG.N  US  Q3 results
 Marathon Oil Corp  MRO.N  US  Q3 results
 Westpac Banking Corp  WBC.AX  AU  Prelim results
Brambles Ltd BXB.AX AU  Trading update
 Gallant Venture Ltd GLVT.SI  SG  Q3 results
 COSCO Corporation (Singapore) Ltd  COSC.SI  SG  Q3 results
Tuesday 4th November 2014
 Persimmon plc  PSN.L  UK  Interim statement
 Legal & General Group plc  LGEN.L  UK  Q3 results
 Imperial Tobacco Group plc  IMT.L  UK  2014 results
 Weir Group plc  WEIR.L  UK  Q3 results
 Unite Group plc  UTG.L  UK  Interim statement
 Associated British Foods plc  ABF.L  UK  2014 results
 Burger King Worldwide Inc  BKW.N  US  Q3 results
 Motorola Solutions Inc  MSI.N  US  Q3 results
 FirstEnergy Corp  FE.N  US  Q3 results
 TESCO Corp  TESO.OQ  US  Q3 results
 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd  KORS.N  US  Q2 results
 Time Inc  TIME.N  US  Q3 results
 TripAdvisor Inc  TRIP.OQ  US  Q3 results
 Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd  JCYC.SI  SG  Q3 results
Global Logistic Properties Ltd  GLPL.SI  SG  Q2 results
 
Wednesday 5th November 2014
 Marks and Spencer Group PLC  MKS.L  UK  Interim statement
 Old Mutual PLC  OML.L  UK  Q3 results
 Firstgroup PLC  FGP.L  UK  Half-year results
 J D Wetherspoon PLC  JDW.L  UK  Q1 results
 Meggitt PLC  MGGT.L  UK  Q3 results
 Walgreen Co  WAG.N  US  Sales release
 Time Warner Inc  TWX.N  US  Q3 results
 Calgon Carbon Corp  CCC.N  US  Q3 results
 Whole Foods Market Inc  WFM.OQ  US  Q4 results
 American Eagle Energy Corp  AMZG.A  US  Q3 results
 CSR Ltd  CSR.AX  AU  Interim statement
 Commonwealth Bank of Australia  CBA.AX  AU  Trading update
 StarHub Ltd  STAR.SI SI  Q3 results
Thursday 6th November 2014
 SABMiller PLC  SAB.L  UK  Trading update
 Experian PLC  EXPN.L  UK  Half-year results
 Inmarsat PLC  ISA.L  UK  Q3 results
 Tate & Lyle PLC  TATE.L  UK  Half-year results
 Cable & Wireless Communications PLC  CWC.L  UK  Half-year results
 Schroders PLC  SDR.L  UK  Q3 results
 Cobham PLC  COB.L  UK  Interim statement
 WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC  MRW.L  UK  Interim statement
 Halfords Group PLC  HFD.L  UK  Half-year results
 AstraZeneca PLC  AZN.L  UK  Half-year results
 RSA Insurance Group PLC  RSA.L  UK  Q3 results
 Randgold Resources Ltd  RRS.L  UK  Q3 results
 Gap Inc  GPS.N  US  Trading update
 AOL Inc  AOL.N  US  Q3 results
 Sembcorp Industries Ltd  SCIL.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Ezion Holdings Ltd  EZHL.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Ascott Residence Trust  ASRT.SI  SG  Q3 results
 Singapore Airlines Ltd  SIAL.SI  SG  Q2 results
 Singapore Post Ltd  SPOS.SI  SG  Q2 results
Friday 7th November 2014
 National Grid PLC  NG.L  UK  Half-year results
 Rentokil Initial PLC  RTO.L  UK  Q3 results
 Bovis Homes Group PLC  BVS.L  UK  Interim statement
 Drax Group PLC  DRX.L  UK  Interim statement
 Tullett Prebon PLC  TLPR.L  UK  Q3 results
 Admiral Group PLC  ADML.L  UK  Interim statement
 Venture Corporation Ltd  VENM.SI  SG  Q3 results
 CapitaLand Limited  CATL.SI  SG  Q3 results
Economic Calendar

