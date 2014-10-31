Companies reporting for week starting Monday 3rd November 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 3rd November 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 3rd November 2014
|Punch Taverns plc dates TBC 3-8/11
|PUB.L
|UK
|Prelim results
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Sysco Corp
|SYY.N
|US
|Q1 results
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Trading update
|Loews Corp
|L.N
|US
|Q3 results
|HSBC USA Inc
|HBA_pf.N
|US
|Q3 results
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Marathon Oil Corp
|MRO.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Westpac Banking Corp
|WBC.AX
|AU
|Prelim results
|Brambles Ltd
|BXB.AX
|AU
|Trading update
|Gallant Venture Ltd
|GLVT.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|COSCO Corporation (Singapore) Ltd
|COSC.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Tuesday 4th November 2014
|Persimmon plc
|PSN.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Legal & General Group plc
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Imperial Tobacco Group plc
|IMT.L
|UK
|2014 results
|Weir Group plc
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Unite Group plc
|UTG.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Associated British Foods plc
|ABF.L
|UK
|2014 results
|Burger King Worldwide Inc
|BKW.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Q3 results
|FirstEnergy Corp
|FE.N
|US
|Q3 results
|TESCO Corp
|TESO.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Q2 results
|Time Inc
|TIME.N
|US
|Q3 results
|TripAdvisor Inc
|TRIP.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd
|JCYC.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Global Logistic Properties Ltd
|GLPL.SI
|SG
|Q2 results
|Wednesday 5th November 2014
|Marks and Spencer Group PLC
|MKS.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Old Mutual PLC
|OML.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Firstgroup PLC
|FGP.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Q1 results
|Meggitt PLC
|MGGT.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Walgreen Co
|WAG.N
|US
|Sales release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Calgon Carbon Corp
|CCC.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Whole Foods Market Inc
|WFM.OQ
|US
|Q4 results
|American Eagle Energy Corp
|AMZG.A
|US
|Q3 results
|CSR Ltd
|CSR.AX
|AU
|Interim statement
|Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|CBA.AX
|AU
|Trading update
|StarHub Ltd
|STAR.SI
|SI
|Q3 results
|Thursday 6th November 2014
|SABMiller PLC
|SAB.L
|UK
|Trading update
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Tate & Lyle PLC
|TATE.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Cable & Wireless Communications PLC
|CWC.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Cobham PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Halfords Group PLC
|HFD.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Trading update
|AOL Inc
|AOL.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Sembcorp Industries Ltd
|SCIL.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Ezion Holdings Ltd
|EZHL.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Ascott Residence Trust
|ASRT.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|Singapore Airlines Ltd
|SIAL.SI
|SG
|Q2 results
|Singapore Post Ltd
|SPOS.SI
|SG
|Q2 results
|Friday 7th November 2014
|National Grid PLC
|NG.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Rentokil Initial PLC
|RTO.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Bovis Homes Group PLC
|BVS.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Drax Group PLC
|DRX.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Tullett Prebon PLC
|TLPR.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Admiral Group PLC
|ADML.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Venture Corporation Ltd
|VENM.SI
|SG
|Q3 results
|CapitaLand Limited
|CATL.SI
|SG
|Q3 results