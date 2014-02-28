Companies reporting for week starting Monday 3rd March 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 3rd March, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Monday, 3rd March 2014
|Bank of Ireland
|BKIR.I
|UK
|Prelim
|Robert Walters
|RWA.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Thorntons
|THT.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tuesday, 4th March 2014
|Fresnillo
|FRES.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Moneysupermarket.com
|MONY.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Tullett Prebon
|TLPR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Wednesday, 5th March 2014
|Admiral & General Group
|ADML.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Allied Irish Banks
|ALBK.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Legal & General Group
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Michael Page International
|MPI.L
|UK
|Prelim
|SOCO International
|SIA.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Standard Chartered
|STAN.L
|UK
|Final
|PetSmart
|PETM.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Thursday, 6th March 2014
|Aer Lingus
|AER.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|Aggrekko
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Aviva
|AV.L
|UK
|Final
|Balfour Beatty
|BALF.L
|UK
|Final
|Betfair Group
|BETF.L
|UK
|Q3 Trade
|Easyjet
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Traffic Figures
|Schroders
|SDR.L
|UK
|Final
|Costco Wholesale Corp
|COST.O
|US
|Q2 Trade
|The Kroger Co
|KR
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Staples
|SPLS.O
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Friday, 7th March 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.