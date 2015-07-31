Companies reporting for week starting Monday 3rd August 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 3rd August 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 3rd August 2015
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Intertek Group PLC
|ITRK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Commerzbank AG
|CBKG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|PSHG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Heineken NV
|HEIN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Veolia Environnement VE SA
|VIE.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 4th August 2015
|Travis Perkins PLC
|TPK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Meggitt PLC
|MGGT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rotork PLC
|ROR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Standard Life PLC
|SL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Fresnillo PLC
|FRES.MX
|UK
|Earnings release
|Just Eat PLC
|JE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
|BMWG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|AXA SA
|AXAF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hugo Boss AG
|BOSSn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Continental AG
|CONG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Kellogg Co
|K.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coach Inc
|COH.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Walt Disney Co
|DIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 5th August 2015
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|LSE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Legal & General Group PLC
|LGEN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Standard Chartered PLC
|STAN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|UniCredit SpA
|CRDI.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Societe Generale
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|ING Groep NV
|ING.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Priceline Group Inc
|PCLN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chesapeake Energy Corp
|CHK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Discovery Communications Inc
|DISCK.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
|FOXA.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|CBS Corp
|CBS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 6th August 2015
|Rio Tinto PLC
|RIO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Cobham PLC
|COB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mondi PLC
|MNDI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mondi Ltd
|MNDJ.J
|UK
|Earnings release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Old Mutual PLC
|OML.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aviva PLC
|AV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Aggreko PLC
|AGGK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Telecom Italia SpA
|TLITn.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Zurich Insurance Group AG
|ZURN.VX
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Post AG
|DPWGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG
|MUVGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|DTEGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Allergan plc
|AGN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Viacom Inc
|VIAB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
|KORS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Mylan NV
|MYL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 7th August 2015
|William Hill PLC
|WMH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Allianz SE
|ALVG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Hershey Co
|HSY.N
|US
|Earnings release