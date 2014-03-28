Companies reporting for week starting Monday 31st March 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 31st March, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies

Company Ticker Country Results Monday, 31st March 2014 Yougov YOU.L UK H1 Tuesday, 1st April 2014 ICAP IAP.L UK Trading statement Vernalis VER.L UK Investor Wednesday, 2nd April 2014 ASOS ASOS.L UK H1 Domino’s Pizza Group DOM.L UK Q1 trade Firstgroup FGP.L UK Trading statement Mosanto Company MON US Q2 trade Thursday, 3rd April 2014 Tate & Lyle TATE.L UK Trading Statement Thorntons THT.L UK Trading Statement Micron Technology MU.O US Q2 trade Friday, 4th April 2014 Aer Lingus AERL.I UK Traffic figures EasyJet EZJ.L UK Traffic figures CarMax KMX US Q4 trade

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close

FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.