Companies reporting for week starting Monday 2nd November 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd November 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 30, 2015 4:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd November 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:

Estee Lauder Companies IncEL.NUSEarnings releaseVisa IncV.NUSEarnings releaseAmerican International Group IncAIG.NUSEarnings release
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 2nd November 2015
HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L UK Earnings release
COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE EU Earnings release
Bankia SA BKIA.MC EU Earnings release
Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I EU Earnings release
Loews Corp L.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 3rd November 2015
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC IMT.L UK Earnings release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Sales release
Associated British Foods PLC ABF.L UK Earnings release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Sales release
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG BMWG_p.DE EU Earnings release
UBS Group AG UBSG.VX EU Earnings release
Hugo Boss AG BOSSn.DE EU Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
McGraw Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N US Earnings release
Kellogg Co K.N US Earnings release
Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.OQ US Earnings release
Wednesday 4th November 2015
Marks and Spencer Group PLC MKS.L UK Earnings release
J D Wetherspoon PLC JDW.L UK Sales release
Persimmon PLC PSN.L UK Sales release
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Sales release
Stagecoach Group PLC SGC.L UK Sales release
Bank of Ireland BKIR.I EU Sales release
ING Groep NV ING.AS EU Earnings release
Hannover Rueck SE HNRGn.DE EU Earnings release
Allergan PLC AGN.N US Earnings release
Time Warner Inc TWX.N US Earnings release
Motorola Solutions Inc MSI.N US Earnings release
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd KORS.N US Earnings release
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc FOXA.OQ US Earnings release
Whole Foods Market Inc WFM.OQ US Earnings release
Qualcomm Inc QCOM.OQ US Earnings release
Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 5th November 2015
SABMiller PLC SAB.L UK Sales release
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings release
Tate & Lyle PLC TATE.L UK Earnings release
Cable & Wireless CommunicationsPLC CWC.L UK Earnings release
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Sales release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Sales release
Croda International PLC CRDA.L UK Sales release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC MRW.L UK Sales release
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC HIK.L UK Sales release
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSA.L UK Sales release
Randgold Resources Ltd RRS.L UK Earnings release
Coca Cola HBC AG CCH.L UK Earnings release
Zurich Insurance Group AG ZURN.VX EU Earnings release
Societe Generale SOGN.PA EU Earnings release
Deutsche Telekom AG DTEGn.DE EU Earnings release
Adecco SA ADEN.VX EU Earnings release
Credit Agricole SA CAGR.PA EU Earnings release
Swisscom AG SCMN.VX EU Earnings release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings release
Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft in Muenchen AG MUVGn.DE EU Earnings release
Veolia Environnement VE SA VIE.PA EU Sales release
Electricite de France SA EDF.PA EU Sales release
Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N US Earnings release
Molson Coors Brewing Co TAP.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Sales release
Nividia Corp NVDA.OQ US Earnings release
Walt Disney Co DIS.N US Earnings release
TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ US Earnings release
News Corp NWSA.OQ US Earnings release
Kraft Heinz Co KHC.OQ US Earnings release
Monster Beverage Corp MNST.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 6th November 2015
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings release
Telecom Italia SpA TLITn.MI EU Earnings release
Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA CFR.VX EU Earnings release
Allianz SE ALVG.DE EU Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.