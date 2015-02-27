Companies reporting for week starting Monday 2nd March 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd March 2015. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 27, 2015 3:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 2nd March 2015.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK, European and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 2nd March 2015
Thorntons PLC THT.L UK Earnings release
Trinity Mirror PLC TNI.L UK Earnings release
Amlin PLC AML.L UK Earnings release
Hiscox LTD HSX.L UK Sales release
Intertek Group PLC ITRK.L UK Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Sales release
Tuesday 3rd March 2015
Stagecoach Group PLC SGC.L UK Sales release
Ashtead Group PLC AHT.L UK Earnings release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Earnings release
Travis Perkins PLC TPK.L UK Earnings release
Laird PLC LRD.L UK Earnings release
Tullett Prebon Inc TLPR.N UK Earnings release
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Earnings release
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC MONY.L UK Earnings release
Merck KGaA MRCG.DE EU Earnings release
Paddy Power PLC PAP.I EU Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
Best Buy Co Inc BBY.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 4th March 2015
Legal & General Group PLC LGEN.L UK Earnings release
Greggs PLC GRG.L UK Earnings release
Carillion PLC CLLN.L UK Earnings release
Fresnillo PLC FRES.L UK Earnings release
ITV PLC ITV.L UK Earnings release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Earnings release
Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N US Earnings release
PetSmart Inc PETM.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 5th March 2015
CSR PLC CSR.L UK Earnings release
Inmarsat PLC ISA.L UK Earnings release
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Earnings release
Aviva PLC AV.L UK Earnings release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Earnings release
Betfair Group PLC COB.L UK Earnings release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Earnings release
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Earnings release
Admiral Group PLC ADML.L UK Earnings release
Carrefour SA CARR.PA EU Earnings release
adidas AG ADSGn.DE EU Earnings release
Allied Irish Banks PLC ALBK.I EU Earnings release
Continental AG CONG.DE EU Earnings release
Gap Inc GPS.N US Sales release
Kroger Co KR.N US Earnings release
Costco Wholesale Corp COST.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 6th March 2015
Staples Inc SPLS.OQ US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.