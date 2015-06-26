Companies reporting for week starting Monday 29th June 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 29th June 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Tuesday 30th June 2015
|Northgate PLC
|NTG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Imagination Technologies Group PLC
|IMG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|St. Modwen Properties PLC
|SMP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ocado Group PLC
|OCDO.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Ladbrokes PLC
|LAD.L
|UK
|Sales release
|ConAgra Foods Inc
|CAG.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 1st July 2015
|Anite PLC
|AIE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Serco Group PLC
|SRP.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Sales release
|General Mills Inc
|GIS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Constellation Brands Inc
|STZ.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales release
|Thursday 2nd July 2015
|Persimmon PLC
|PSN.L
|UK
|Sales release
|Grenkeleasing AG
|GKLG.DE
|EU
|Sales release
|C&C Group PLC
|GCC.I
|EU
|Sales release
|Rite Aid Corp
|RAD.N
|US
|Sales release