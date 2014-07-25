Companies reporting for week starting Monday 28th July 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 28th July 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 28th July 2014
|Reckitt Benckiser Group
|RB.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Ryanair Holdings
|RYA.I
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Trinity Mirror
|TNI.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Tuesday 29th July 2014
|BP Plc
|BP.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|Carpetright
|CATVU.L
|UK
|Q1 trade
|Domino’s Pizza Group
|DOM.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Drax Group
|DRX.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|GKN
|GKN.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Next Plc
|NXT.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Tullett Prebon
|TLPR.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|American Express Corp
|AXP
|US
|Q2 trade
|Marriott International
|MAR.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Merck & Co
|MRK
|US
|Q2 trade
|Newmont Mining Corp
|NEM
|US
|Q2 trade
|Pfizer
|PFE
|US
|Q2 trade
|United Parcel Service
|UPS
|US
|Q2 trade
|Wednesday 30th July 2014
|Aer Lingus Group
|AERL.I
|UK
|H1 trade
|Allied Irish Banks
|ALBK.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Antofagasta
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|Barclays
|BARC.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|British American Tobacco
|BATS.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Greggs
|GRG.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|ITV
|ITV.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Moneysupermarket.com Group
|MONY.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Rightmove
|RMV.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Segro
|SGRO.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Tullow Oil
|TLW.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Travis Perkins
|TPK.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Vedanta Resources
|VED.L
|UK
|Q1 output
|Kraft Foods Group
|KRFT.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Southern Company
|SO
|US
|Q2 trade
|Whole Foods Market
|WFM.O
|US
|Q3 trade
|Thursday 31st July 2014
|Astrazeneca
|AZN.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|BAE Systems
|BAES.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|BG Group
|BG.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|BT Group
|BT.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Centrica
|CNA.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Countrywide
|CWD.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Diageo
|DGE.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Investec
|INVP.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Kazakhmys
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Q2 output
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Rolls Royce Holdings
|RR.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Schroders
|SDR.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Thomas Cook Group
|TCG.L
|UK
|Q3 trade
|Weir Group
|WEIR.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Colgate-Palmolive
|CL
|US
|Q2 trade
|ConocoPhillips
|COP
|US
|Q2 trade
|Expedia
|EXPE.O
|US
|Q2 trade
|Invesco Limited
|IVZ
|US
|Q2 trade
|MasterCard
|MA
|US
|Q2 trade
|Time Warner
|TWC
|US
|Q2 trade
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM
|US
|Q2 trade
|Friday 1st August 2014
|Proctor & Gamble Company
|PG
|US
|Q4 trade
|Bank of Ireland
|BKIR.I
|UK
|H1 trade
|Direct Line insurance Group
|DLGD.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Rexam
|REX.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Rentokil Initial
|RTO.L
|UK
|H1 trade
|Smith & Nephew
|SN.L
|UK
|Q2 trade
|William Hill
|WMH.L
|UK
|H1 trade