Companies reporting for week starting Monday 28th April 2014

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 28th April, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 28th April 2014
|No major companies scheduled to report
|Tuesday, 29th April 2014
|Marriott International
|MAR.O
|US
|Q1
|Merck & Co.
|MRK
|US
|Q1
|United States Steel Corp
|X
|US
|Q1
|Aberdeen Asset Management
|ADN.L
|UK
|H1
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Q1
|Carphone Warehouse
|CPW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Whitbread
|CPW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|WTB.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Wednesday, 30th April 2014
|Antofagasta
|ANTO.L
|UK
|Q1 Output
|British American Tobacco
|BATS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Greene King
|GNK.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Greggs
|GRG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|GlaxoSmithKline
|GSK.L
|UK
|Q1
|Home Retail Group
|HOME.L
|UK
|Final
|Kazakhmys
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Ladbrokes
|LAD.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Next
|NXT.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Standard Life
|SL.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Tullow Oil
|TLW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Unite Group
|UTG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|CBRE Group
|CBG
|US
|Q1
|Phillips 66
|PSX
|US
|Q1
|Time Warner
|TWX
|US
|Q1
|Thursday, 1st May 2014
|BG Group
|BG.L
|UK
|Q1
|Britsh Sky Broadcasting Group
|BSY.L
|UK
|Q3
|Lloyds Banking Group
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|RR.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Schroders
|SDR.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Shire
|SHP.L
|UK
|Q1
|Smith & Nephew
|SN.L
|UK
|Q1
|Expedia
|EXPE.O
|US
|Q1
|Invesco
|IVZ
|US
|Q1
|Kellogg
|K
|US
|Q1
|Kraft Foods
|KRFT.O
|US
|Q1
|MasterCard
|MA
|US
|Q1
|Motorola Solutions
|MSI
|US
|Q1
|Southwestern Energy
|SWN
|US
|Q1
|Viacom
|VIAB.O
|US
|Q2
|Exxon Mobil
|XOM
|Q1
|Friday, 2nd May 2014
|Intercontinental Hotels Group
|IHG.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Royal Bank of Scotland
|RBS.L
|UK
|Q1 Trade
|Chevron
|CVX
|US
|Q1
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.