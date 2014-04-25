Companies reporting for week starting Monday 28th April 2014

April 25, 2014 5:16 PM
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 28th April, 2014.

The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.

Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies
Company Ticker Country Results
Monday, 28th April 2014
No major companies scheduled to report
Tuesday, 29th April 2014
Marriott International MAR.O US Q1
Merck & Co. MRK US Q1
United States Steel Corp X US Q1
Aberdeen Asset Management ADN.L UK H1
BP PLC BP.L UK Q1
Carphone Warehouse CPW.L UK Trading Statement
Whitbread CPW.L UK Trading Statement
WTB.L UK Prelim
Wednesday, 30th April 2014
Antofagasta ANTO.L UK Q1 Output
British American Tobacco BATS.L UK Trading Statement
Greene King GNK.L UK Trading Statement
Greggs GRG.L UK Trading Statement
GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L UK Q1
Home Retail Group HOME.L UK Final
Kazakhmys KAZ.L UK Trading Statement
Ladbrokes LAD.L UK Q1 Trade
Next NXT.L UK Q1 Trade
Standard Life SL.L UK Q1 Trade
Tullow Oil TLW.L UK Trading Statement
Unite Group UTG.L UK Trading Statement
CBRE Group CBG US Q1
Phillips 66 PSX US Q1
Time Warner TWX US Q1
Thursday, 1st May 2014
BG Group BG.L UK Q1
Britsh Sky Broadcasting Group BSY.L UK Q3
Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L UK Q1 Trade
Rolls-Royce Holdings RR.L UK Trading Statement
Schroders SDR.L UK Q1 Trade
Shire SHP.L UK Q1
Smith & Nephew SN.L UK Q1
Expedia EXPE.O US Q1
Invesco IVZ US Q1
Kellogg K US Q1
Kraft Foods KRFT.O US Q1
MasterCard MA US Q1
Motorola Solutions MSI US Q1
Southwestern Energy SWN US Q1
Viacom VIAB.O US Q2
Exxon Mobil XOM Q1
Friday, 2nd May 2014
Intercontinental Hotels Group IHG.L UK Q1 Trade
Royal Bank of Scotland RBS.L UK Q1 Trade
Chevron CVX US Q1

 

*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close
FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.

 

Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.