Companies reporting for week starting Monday 27th October 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th October 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 27th October 2014
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Amgen Inc
|AMGN.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Alliance Resource Partners LP
|ARLP.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|T-Mobile US Inc
|TMUS.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Alliance Holdings GP LP
|AHGP.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Twitter Inc
|TWTR.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|DB1Gn.DE
|DE
|Q3 results
|Hutchinson Port Holdings Trust
|HPHT.SI
|SI
|Q3 results
|Canon Inc
|7751.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|Panasonic Industrial Devices SUNX Co
|6860.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing Co Ltd
|6111.NG
|JP
|Q2 results
|Fujitsu Broad Solution & Consulting Inc
|4793.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Hitachi Metals Techno Ltd
|9922.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Tatsumi Corp
|7268.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Nippon Avionics Co Ltd
|6946.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Hitachi Capital Corp
|8586.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Guangdong Investment Ltd
|0270.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Digital China Holdings Ltd
|0861.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Tuesday 28th October 2014
|Lloyds Banking Group plc
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Standard Chartered plc
|STAN.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|BP plc
|BP.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|BG Group plc
|BG.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Sherwin-Williams Co
|SHW.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Whirlpool Corp
|WHR.N
|US
|Q3 results
|FB.O
|US
|Q3 results
|SHW AG
|SW1.DE
|DE
|Q3 results
|Man SE
|MANG.DE
|DE
|Q3 results
|Comdirect Bank AG
|CDBG.DE
|DE
|Q3 results
|Sanofi SA
|SASY.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|Stef SA
|STF.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|City Developments Ltd
|CTDM.SI
|SI
|Q3 results
|STATS ChipPAC Ltd
|STTS.SI
|SI
|Q3 results
|Honda Motor Co Ltd
|7267.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Osaka Gas Co Ltd
|9532.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Fujitsu Component Ltd
|6719.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Kawasaki Setsubi Kogyo Co Ltd
|1777.NG
|JP
|Q2 results
|JFE Systems Inc
|4832.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Kuroda Electric Co Ltd
|7517.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Tokyo Energy & Systems Inc
|1945.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Techno Associe Co Ltd
|8249.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Nomura Holdings Inc
|8604.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Hitachi Transport System Ltd
|9086.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Hitachi Construction Machinery Co
|6305.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|China Telecom Corp Ltd
|0728.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|COSCO Pacific Ltd
|1199.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Vinda International Holdings Ltd
|3331.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Seaspan Corp
|SSW.N
|HK
|Q3 results
|Wednesday 29th October 2014
|Stagecoach Group PLC
|SGC.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Standard Life PLC
|SL.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Visa Inc
|V.N
|US
|Q4 results
|Dialog Semiconductor GmbH
|DLG.DE
|DE
|Q3 results
|Rational AG
|RAAG.DE
|DE
|Q3 results
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|DE
|Q3 results
|Nexity SA
|NEXI.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|Ipsen SA
|IPN.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|Air France KLM SA
|AIRF.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|Schneider Electric SE
|SCHN.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|Renault SA
|RENA.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|Infotel SA
|ETOF.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|Hitachi Ltd
|6501.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Mitsubishi Motors Corp
|7211.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Canox Corp
|8076.NG
|JP
|Q2 results
|Asahi Holdings Inc
|5857.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Toshiba Tec Corp
|6588.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Central Japan Railway Co
|9022.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Yahoo Japan Corp
|4689.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|ASM Pacific Technology Ltd
|0522.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Thursday 30th October 2014
|Henderson Group plc
|HGGH.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|BT Group plc
|BT.L
|UK
|Q2 results
|Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc
|MLC.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|National Express Group plc
|NEX.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|RPS Group plc
|RPS.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Cairn Energy plc
|CNE.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|St. James’s Place plc
|SJP.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Afren plc
|AFRE.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Kazakhmys plc
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Barclays plc
|BARC.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Aviva plc
|AV.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Smith & Nephew plc
|SN.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Thomson Reuters Corp
|TRI.TO
|US
|Q3 results
|New York Times Co
|NYT.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Kellogg Co
|K.N
|US
|Q3 results
|CME Group Inc
|CME.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|ConocoPhillips
|COP.N
|US
|Q3 results
|MasterCard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC.N
|US
|Q3 results
|LinkedIn Corp
|LNKD.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Groupon Inc
|GRPN.OQ
|US
|Q3 results
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|DE
|Q3 results
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|LHAG.DE
|DE
|Q3 results
|DAB Bank AG
|DRNG.F
|DE
|Q3 results
|Bayer AG
|BAYGn.DE
|DE
|Q3 results
|Suez Environnement Company SA
|SEVI.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|United Overseas Bank Ltd
|UOBH.SI
|SI
|Q3 results
|Indofood Agri Resources Ltd
|IFAR.SI
|SI
|Q3 results
|Foster Electric Co Ltd
|6794.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Nomura Real Estate Holdings Inc
|3231.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
|2388.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|China COSCO Holdings Co Ltd
|601919.SS
|HK
|Q3 results
|National Australia Bank Ltd
|NAB.AX
|AU
|Prelim results
|BT Investment Management Ltd
|BTT.AX
|AU
|Prelim results
|Wesfarmers Ltd
|WES.AX
|AU
|Q1 results
|Woolworths Ltd
|WOW.AX
|AU
|Q1 results
|OceanaGold Corp
|OGC.AX
|AU
|Q3 results
|Friday 31st October 2014
|Countrywide plc
|CWD.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|WPP plc
|WPP.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Regus plc
|RGU.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc
|RBS.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Direct Line Insurance Group plc
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|Pepco Holdings Inc
|POM.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Aon plc
|AON.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Q3 results
|AbbVie Inc
|ABBV.N
|US
|Q3 results
|Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
|HLT.N
|US
|Q3 results
|BNP Paribas SA
|BNPP.PA
|FR
|Q3 results
|DBS Group Holdings Ltd
|DBSM.SI
|SI
|Q3 results
|Neptune Orient Lines Ltd
|NEPS.SI
|SI
|Q3 results
|Panasonic Corp
|6752.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|Coca-Cola West Co Ltd
|2579.T
|JP
|Q3 results
|KFC Ltd
|3420.T
|JP
|Q2 results
|DaChan Food Asia Ltd
|3999.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
|ANZ.AX
|AU
|Prelim results
|Macquarie Group Ltd
|MQG.AX
|AU
|Interim results