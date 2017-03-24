Companies reporting for week starting Monday 27th March 2017
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th March 2017. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week. Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 27th March 2017
|Red Hat Inc
|RHT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Tuesday 28th March 2017
|Wolseley PLC
|WOS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|AA PLC
|AAAA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|A.G.Barr PLC
|BAG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
|LCL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Card Factory PLC
|CARDC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
|NOGN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Moss Bros Group PLC
|MOSB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Carnival PLC
|CCL.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Carnival Corp
|CCL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Darden Restaurants Inc
|DRI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|McCormick & Company Inc
|MKC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wednesday 29th March 2017
|Saga PLC
|SAGAG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Costain Group PLC
|COSG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Chesnara PLC
|CSN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Polypipe Group PLC
|PLP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Stada Arzneimittel AG
|STAGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Paychex Inc
|PAYX.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Thursday 30th March 2017
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|INPP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
|HMb.ST
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|General Motors Co
|GM.N
|US
|Sales Release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Sales Release