Companies reporting for week starting Monday 27th July 2015

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th July 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Major UK and US companies:
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 27th July 2015
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC RB.L UK Earnings release
Lusottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Earnings release
Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE EU Earnings release
Bankia SA BKIA.MC EU Earnings release
Ryanair Holdings PLC RYA.I EU Earnings release
Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.AS EU Earnings release
TNT Express NV TNTE.AS EU Earnings release
Tuesday 28th July 2015
GKN PLC GKN.L UK Earnings release
BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings release
ITV PLC ITV.L UK Earnings release
Drax Group PLC DRX.L UK Earnings release
Man SE MANG.DE EU Earnings release
UBS AG UBSN.S EU Earnings release
Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA MICP.PA EU Earnings release
United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N US Earnings release
Merck & Co Inc MRK.N US Earnings release
Pfizer Inc PFE.N US Earnings release
Reynolds American Inc RAI.N US Earnings release
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N US Earnings release
Nielsen NV NLSN.N US Earnings release
Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.OQ US Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Earnings release
Anadarko Petroleum Corp APC.N US Earnings release
NCR Corp NCR.N US Earnings release
Yelp Inc YELP.N US Earnings release
Twitter Inc TWTR.N US Earnings release
Wednesday 22nd July 2015
Capita PLC CPI.L UK Earnings release
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Earnings release
National Express Group PLC NEX.L UK Earnings release
St. James’s Place PLC SJP.L UK Earnings release
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Earnings release
SKY PLC SKYB.L UK Earnings release
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings release
Tullow Oil PLC TLW.L UK Earnings release
Rightmove PLC RMV.L UK Earnings release
Man Group PLC EMG.L UK Earnings release
Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Total SA TOTF.PA EU Earnings release
Koninklijke KPN NV KPN.AS EU Earnings release
Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Earnings release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings release
Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO US Earnings release
Altria Group Inc MO.N US Earnings release
General Dynamics Corp GD.N US Earnings release
Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N US Earnings release
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings release
Garmin Ltd GRMN.OQ US Earnings release
MasterCard Inc MA.N US Earnings release
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings release
Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 30th July 2015
Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC RR.L UK Earnings release
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC MLC.L UK Earnings release
BAE Systems PLC BAES.L UK Earnings release
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Earnings release
Bodycote PLC BOY.L UK Earnings release
Inchcape PLC INCH.L UK Earnings release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Earnings release
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC MONY.L UK Earnings release
Merlin Entertainments PLC MERL.L UK Earnings release
Diageo PLC DGE.L UK Earnings release
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings release
BT Group PLC BT.L UK Earnings release
Centrica PLC CNA.L UK Earnings release
Mediaset SpA MS.MI EU Earnings release
Banco Santander SA SAN.MC EU Earnings release
Audi AG NSUG.DE EU Earnings release
Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N US Earnings release
Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N US Earnings release
Amgen Inc AMGN.OQ US Earnings release
LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N US Earnings release
Friday 31st July 2015
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Earnings release
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings release
Chevron Corp CVX.N US Earnings release
