Companies reporting for week starting Monday 27th July 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th July 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 27th July 2015
|Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
|RB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Lusottica Group SpA
|LUX.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Boerse AG
|DB1Gn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bankia SA
|BKIA.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ryanair Holdings PLC
|RYA.I
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|TNT Express NV
|TNTE.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 28th July 2015
|GKN PLC
|GKN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|ITV PLC
|ITV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Drax Group PLC
|DRX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Man SE
|MANG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|UBS AG
|UBSN.S
|EU
|Earnings release
|Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA
|MICP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|United Parcel Service Inc
|UPS.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Reynolds American Inc
|RAI.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
|MMC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Nielsen NV
|NLSN.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Sirius XM Holdings Inc
|SIRI.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp
|APC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|NCR Corp
|NCR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Yelp Inc
|YELP.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Twitter Inc
|TWTR.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 22nd July 2015
|Capita PLC
|CPI.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|British American Tobacco PLC
|BATS.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|National Express Group PLC
|NEX.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|St. James’s Place PLC
|SJP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Barclays PLC
|BARC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|SKY PLC
|SKYB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|GlaxoSmithKline PLC
|GSK.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Tullow Oil PLC
|TLW.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Rightmove PLC
|RMV.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Man Group PLC
|EMG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke KPN NV
|KPN.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Peugeot SA
|PEUP.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Bayer AG
|BAYGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Thomson Reuters Corp
|TRI.TO
|US
|Earnings release
|Altria Group Inc
|MO.N
|US
|Earnings release
|General Dynamics Corp
|GD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Northrop Grumman Corp
|NOC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co
|GT.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Garmin Ltd
|GRMN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|MasterCard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Marriott International Inc
|MAR.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 30th July 2015
|Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
|RR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC
|MLC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BAE Systems PLC
|BAES.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Schroders PLC
|SDR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Bodycote PLC
|BOY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Inchcape PLC
|INCH.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Weir Group PLC
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC
|MONY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Merlin Entertainments PLC
|MERL.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Diageo PLC
|DGE.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|AstraZeneca PLC
|AZN.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|BT Group PLC
|BT.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Centrica PLC
|CNA.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Mediaset SpA
|MS.MI
|EU
|Earnings release
|Banco Santander SA
|SAN.MC
|EU
|Earnings release
|Audi AG
|NSUG.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Colgate-Palmolive Co
|CL.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Amgen Inc
|AMGN.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|LinkedIn Corp
|LNKD.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Friday 31st July 2015
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|LLOY.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Chevron Corp
|CVX.N
|US
|Earnings release