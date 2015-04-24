Companies reporting for week starting Monday 27th April 2015
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 27th April 2015.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, European and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|Monday 27th April 2015
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings release
|Tuesday 28th April 2015
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Whitbread PLC
|WTB.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Koninklijke Philips NV
|PHG.AS
|EU
|Earnings release
|Total SA
|TOTF.PA
|EU
|Earnings release
|Ford Motor Co
|F.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Wednesday 29th April 2015
|Home Retail Group PLC
|HOME.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Spirit Pub Company PLC
|SPRTC.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Deutsche Bank AG
|DBKGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Thursday 30th April 2015
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
|ICAG.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|RDSb.L
|UK
|Earnings release
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|XOM.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Time Warner Cable Inc
|TWC.N
|US
|Earnings release
|Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc
|CCE.N
|US
|Earnings release