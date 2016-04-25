Companies reporting for week starting Monday 25th April 2016

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th April 2016. The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 25, 2016 12:14 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 25th April 2016.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, EU and US companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.

Listed below are the major UK, EU and US companies. The most important ones to watch this week are:

  • - BP Plc. – Q1 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 26th April 7:00am BST
  • - Apple Inc. – Q2 2016 Earnings – Tuesday 26th April after US market close
  • - Facebook Inc. – Q1 2016 Earnings – Wednesday 27th April after US market close
  • - Amazon Inc. – Q1 2016 Earnings – Friday 28th after US market close
Company Ticker Region Results
Monday 25th April 2016
Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.AS EU Earnings release
Halliburton Co HAL.N US Earnings release
Xerox Corp XRX.N US Earnings release
Tuesday 26th April 2016
BP PLC BP.L UK Earnings release
Cambian Group PLC CMBNC.L UK Earnings release
Whitbread PLC WTB.L UK Earnings release
St. James’s Place PLC SJP.L UK Sales release
Petra Diamonds Ltd PDL.L UK Sales release
British American Tobacco PLC BATS.L UK Sales release
Standard Chartered PLC STAN.L UK Sales release
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV FCHA.MI EU Earnings release
Orange SA ORAN.PA EU Earnings release
Swedbank AB SWEDa.ST EU Earnings release
Bayer AG BAYGn.DE EU Earnings release
eBay Inc EBAY.OQ US Earnings release
Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX.N US Earnings release
Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N US Earnings release
Reynolds American Inc RAI.N US Earnings release
McGraw Hill Financial Inc MHFI.N US Earnings release
Procter & Gamble Co PG.N US Earnings release
Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N US Earnings release
Hershey Co HSY.N US Earnings release
Coach Inc COH.N US Earnings release
Whirlpool Corp WHR.N US Earnings release
Apple Inc AAPL.OQ US Earnings release
AT&T Inc T.N US Earnings release
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG.N US Earnings release
Twitter Inc TWTR.K US Earnings release
Wednesday 27th April 2016
GlaxoSmithKline PLC GSK.L UK Earnings release
Croda International PLC CRDA.L UK Sales release
Elementis PLC ELM.L UK Sales release
Standard Life PLC SL.L UK Sales release
Barclays PLC BARC.L UK Sales release
CRH PLC CRH.L UK Sales release
Stagecoach Group PLC SGC.L UK Sales release
Amec Foster Wheeler PLC AMFW.L UK Sales release
London Stock Exchange Group PLC LSE.L UK Sales release
Henderson Group PLC HGGH.L UK Sales release
Home Retail Group PLC HOME.L UK Earnings release
Peugeot SA PEUP.PA EU Sales release
Deutsche Boerse AG DB1Gn.DE EU Earnings release
Banco Santander SA SAN.MC EU Earnings release
Statoil ASA STL.OL EU Earnings release
Total SA TOTF.PA EU Earnings release
Baker Hughes Inc BHI.N US Earnings release
Boeing Co BA.N US Earnings release
General Dynamics Corp GD.N US Earnings release
United Technologies Corp UTX.N US Earnings release
Northrop Grumman Corp NOC.N US Earnings release
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co GT.OQ US Earnings release
Comcast Corp CMCSA.OQ US Earnings release
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.OQ US Earnings release
Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc DPS.N US Earnings release
Texas Instruments Inc TXN.OQ US Earnings release
Marriott International Inc MAR.OQ US Earnings release
Facebook Inc FB.OQ US Earnings release
PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.OQ US Earnings release
Thursday 28th April 2016
Schroders PLC SDR.L UK Sales release
Aggreko PLC AGGK.L UK Sales release
Cobham PLC COB.L UK Sales release
Weir Group PLC WEIR.L UK Sales release
Oxford BioMedia PLC OXB.L UK Earnings release
WPP PLC WPP.L UK Sales release
Lloyds Banking Group PLC LLOY.L UK Sales release
Taylor Wimpey PLC TW.L UK Sales release
KAZ Minerals PLC KAZ.L UK Sales release
Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE EU Earnings release
Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE EU Earnings release
Airbus Group SE AIR.PA EU Earnings release
Bank of Ireland BKIR.I EU Sales release
United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N US Earnings release
Dow Chemical Co DOW.N US Earnings release
Altria Group Inc MO.N US Earnings release
Raytheon Co RTN.N US Earnings release
Viacom Inc VIAB.OQ US Earnings release
Colgate-Palmolive Co CL.N US Earnings release
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N US Earnings release
Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc MMC.N US Earnings release
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc CCE.N US Earnings release
CME Group Inc CME.OQ US Earnings release
ConocoPhillips COP.N US Earnings release
MasterCard Inc MA.N US Earnings release
Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N US Earnings release
AbbVie Inc ABBV.N US Earnings release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Earnings release
Juniper Networks Inc JNPR.N US Earnings release
Amazon.com Inc AMZN.OQ US Earnings release
Expedia Inc EXPE.OQ US Earnings release
Friday 29th April 2016
Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC ULE.L UK Sales release
Rotork PLC ROR.L UK Sales release
AstraZeneca PLC AZN.L UK Earnings release
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC RBS.L UK Sales release
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA ICAG.L UK Earnings release
Shire PLC SHP.L UK Earnings release
Luxottica Group SpA LUX.MI EU Sales release
Telefonica SA TEF.MC EU Earnings release
BASF SE BASFn.DE EU Earnings release
Swiss Re AG SRENH.S EU Earnings release
General Motors Co GM.N US Sales release
Ford Motor Co F.N US Sales release
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N US Earnings release
Moody’s Corp MCO.N US Earnings release
Chevron Corp CVX.N US Earnings release
Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N US Earnings release
Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKb.N US Earnings release
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.