Companies reporting for week starting Monday 24th November 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday 24th November 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK, US and Asian companies – including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes – are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday 24th November 2014
|Technology One Ltd
|TNE.AX
|AU
|Prelim statement
|ALS Ltd
|ALQ.AX
|AU
|Interim statement
|Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd
|0751.HK
|HK
|Interim statement
|Tuesday 25th November 2014
|Severn Trent PLC
|SVT.L
|UK
|Interim statement
|Kingfisher PLC
|KGF.L
|UK
|Q3 results
|De La Rue PLC
|DLAR.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Topps Tiles PLC
|TPT.L
|UK
|Full-year results
|Caledonia Investments PLC
|CLDN.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Mitchells & Butlers PLC
|MAB.L
|UK
|Full-year results
|AO World PLC
|AO.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Aristocrat Leisure Ltd
|ALL.AX
|AU
|Prelim results
|CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
|1093.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Dorsett Hospitality International Ltd
|2266.HK
|HK
|Interim statement
|Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd
|1929.HK
|HK
|Interim statement
|China Cord Blood Corp
|CO.N
|HK
|Q2 results
|Wednesday 26th November 2014
|United Utilities Group PLC
|UU.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Compass Group PLC
|CPG.L
|UK
|Full-year results
|Findel PLC
|FDL.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Britvic PLC
|BVIC.L
|UK
|Full-year results
|Wolseley PLC
|WOS.L
|UK
|Q1 results
|Thomas Cook Group PLC
|TCG.L
|UK
|Full-year results
|Deere & Co
|DE.N
|US
|Q4 results
|China Gas Holdings Ltd
|0384.HK
|HK
|Interim results
|Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd
|0590.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Thursday 27th November 2014
|Shaftesbury PLC
|SHB.L
|UK
|Full-year results
|PayPoint PLC
|PAYP.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|RPC Group PLC
|RPC.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd
|0950.HK
|HK
|Q3 results
|Bosideng International Holdings Ltd
|3998.HK
|HK
|Half-year results
|Friday 28th November 2014
|Pennon Group PLC
|PNN.L
|UK
|Half-year results
|Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Ltd
|JINS.OL
|HK
|Q3 results