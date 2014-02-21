Companies reporting for week starting Monday 24th February 2014
City Index’s weekly companies reporting calendar for week starting Monday, 24th February, 2014.
The calendar is published to help you to identify which major UK and US companies, including those listed on the FTSE and Dow indexes, are scheduled to make important trading announcements this week.
Quarterly results, trading announcements, AGMs and more. Updated every Friday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Country
|Results
|Monday, 24th February 2014
|Associated British Foods
|ABF.L
|UK
|Trading statement
|Aer Lingus
|AERL.I
|UK
|Final
|Bunzl
|BNZL.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Bovis Homes Group
|BVS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|HSBC Holdings
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Final
|Hiscox
|HSX.L
|UK
|H1
|International Ferro Metals
|IFL.L
|UK
|H1
|Tuesday, 25th February 2014
|FirstEnergy
|FE
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Home Depot Group
|HD
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Macy’s
|M
|US
|Q4 Trade
|Ashmore Group
|ASHM.L
|UK
|H1
|GKN
|GKN.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Ladbrokes
|LAD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Provident Financial
|PFG.L
|UK
|Final
|Persimmon
|PSN.L
|UK
|Final
|St James’ Place
|SJP.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Wednesday, 26th February 2014
|CSR
|CSR.L
|UK
|Q4 Trade
|Direct Line Insurance
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Greggs
|GRG.L
|UK
|Analyst
|Hays
|HAYS.L
|UK
|Final
|ITV
|ITV.L
|UK
|Final
|Petrofac
|PFC.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Stagecoach Group
|SGC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement
|Travis Perkins
|TPK.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Taylor Wimpey
|TW.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Weir Group
|WEIR.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Thursday, 27th February 2014
|British American Tobacco
|BATS.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Barratt Developments
|BDEV.L
|UK
|H1
|Countrywide
|CWD.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Domino’s Pizza Group
|DOM.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Man Group
|EMG.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Kazakhmys
|KAZ.L
|UK
|Prelim
|National Express Group
|NEX.L
|UK
|Final
|Premier Oil
|PMO.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Royal Bank of Scotland
|RBS.L
|UK
|Final
|RSA Insurance Group
|RSA.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Standard Life
|SL.L
|UK
|Prelim
|WPP
|WTB.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Whitbread
|WTB.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Best Buy Co
|BBY
|US
|Q4 trade
|Salesforce.com
|CRM
|US
|Q4 trade
|Gap
|GPS
|US
|Q4 trade
|Friday, 28th February 2014
|Old Mutual
|OML.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Pearson
|PSON.L
|UK
|Prelim
|Rightmove
|RMV.L
|UK
|Prelim
|William Hill
|WMH.L
|UK
|Prelim
*Before Markets Open ** After Markets Close FTSE 100: The FTSE 100, also commonly known as the Footsie 100, consists of 100 blue-chip stocks that are traded on the London Stock Exchange Dow Jones Industrial Average: The Dow Jones Industrial Average, or DJIA, contains 30 of the largest and most influential companies in the US. It is one of the most popularly traded indexes in the world.